Patriots' Matthew Slater Returning for 16th Season; 10-Time Special Teams Pro Bowler

One of the few remaining pieces from the Patriots dynasty, special teams ace Matthew Slater is set to return to New England for his 16th season in the NFL, according to a statement released by the organization Friday.

Slater, 37, is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots and has been one of the most successful players in the history of the franchise.

He is a five-time All-Pro, a 10-time Pro Bowler and was named to New England's All-2010s team and All-Dynasty team.

"I couldn't be happier to learn that Matthew Slater has decided to return for his 16th season with the New England Patriots," Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said. "Matthew's drive to be the best at what he does will one day earn him enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. ... There is no better leader for our younger players to follow and no better ambassador for the Patriots organization. He is truly special, and I am grateful that his contributions to the team will continue."

