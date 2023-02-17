Clippers Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George to Discuss LAC Future

Harry How/Getty Images

As Russell Westbrook ponders his next move while he waits for an impending buyout from the Utah Jazz, he is reportedly taking steps toward identifying his next landing spot.

According to The Athletic's Law Murray, the Los Angeles Clippers have received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have already begun, as a meeting was held in which "the two parties communicated what Westbrook's role could be."

In addition, the veteran point guard reportedly plans to meet with the Clippers' two stars.

"Westbrook is set to meet with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the near future as he continues to mull over his options prior to the March 1 playoff eligibility waiver deadline," Murray wrote. "George already took the extra step prior to the Clippers meeting with Westbrook to publicly vouch for his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate."

The Jazz acquired Westbrook from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that also involved the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 34-year-old reportedly wants to secure his next destination before leaving Utah.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Westbrook has received permission to speak with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat in addition to the Clippers. Los Angeles, which ranks fourth in the Western Conference with a 33-28 record, presents the best chance to compete for a title.

Westbrook would provide depth at point guard, as he would bring a veteran presence alongside Terance Mann and Bones Hyland.

It remains to be seen whether the Clippers and the nine-time All-Star will come to an agreement.