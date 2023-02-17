Kevin Love Rumors: Lakers 'Definitely Kicking the Tires' on Cavs Buyout Candidate

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Count the Los Angeles Lakers among the teams reportedly interested in Cleveland Cavaliers veteran big man Kevin Love if he receives a contract buyout as expected.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show (h/t RealGM), ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said the Lakers are "definitely kicking the tires" on the possibility of signing Love:

While no buyout is official yet, Windhorst reported Thursday that the two sides were working out the terms of a buyout after Love requested one Wednesday, and it could be finalized during this weekend's NBA All-Star break.

Along with the Lakers, Windhorst reported on his Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com) that the Miami Heat are "very interested" in Love, and the Phoenix Suns have interest as well.

The 34-year-old Love is a 15-year NBA veteran who has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cavs. He is also the last player remaining from Cleveland's first and only NBA championship in 2016.

In 2014, the Cavaliers acquired Love from the T-Wolves and teamed him with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, forming one of the most dynamic trios in the NBA.

That group remained together for three years and went to the NBA Finals each time, and even after Kyrie was traded to the Boston Celtics, the Cavs returned to the Finals for a fourth consecutive year with LeBron and Love leading the way.

While Love earned two of his five career All-Star selections in Cleveland, his production has dropped off significantly over the past few seasons.

In 853 career regular-season games, Love owns averages of 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 three-pointers made.

This season, Love has appeared in 41 games, starting only three of them. He is also averaging a career-low 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game to go along with 1.9 assists and 1.7 trifectas.

Love's 20 minutes played per game this season are a career low as well, and his field goal percentage of 38.9 percent is the second-worst mark of his career.

Despite Love's seemingly diminished skills, he could still be a strong fit for any number of contending teams, including James.

At 6'8", Love is able to spread the floor and knock down open three-point attempts from the power forward and center positions. Even though he has shot poorly as a whole this season, he is shooting 35.4 percent from beyond the arc, which is solid for a big.

The Lakers made some significant changes to their roster at the trade deadline, bringing in D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Mo Bamba, while shipping out Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones.

Love would provide the Lakers with more frontcourt depth alongside Anthony Davis, Vanderbilt and Bamba, plus it would give LeBron another teammate who he is already familiar and comfortable with.

The Lakers are just 27-32 on the season, but they are only two games out of the final postseason play-in spot in the Western Conference, and they have a roster capable of contending for a championship under the right circumstances, which could appeal to Love.