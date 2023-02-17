Tom Brady Jokes About Patrick Mahomes Handing Fans Fake Trophy During Chiefs' Parade

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes aren't just two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history—they're also among the most reckless in the presence of a Lombardi Trophy.

Brady took to social media to commiserate with Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback went viral for his Lombardi moment during the team's championship parade this week.

Mahomes' incident came two years after (an overserved) Brady went viral for tossing the Lombardi to Cameron Brate during the Buccaneers' boat celebration in 2021.

Of course, there was one major difference here between the two incidents: Brady threw the real Lombardi while Mahomes was dealing with a fan's replica.

Chiefs fan Vinnie Garofalo revealed to the Daily Mail that the trophy captured during the viral moment was, in fact, his personal Lombardi.

"Most of them came up and celebrated with the trophy. Mahomes then joined in, took the trophy, walked around with it for a bit, handed it to Kadarius Toney and then walked it back over and took a selfie with me and then left," Garofolo said. "That's pretty much exactly what happened. It was a pretty awesome fan moment for sure."

Fake or not, the NFL might want to consider implementing stricter rules for how players handle the Lombardi moving forward.