Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott's Agents to Determine RB's Contract Value at Combine

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Amid uncertainty about his future with the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott's agents are going to explore his market during the NFL Scouting Combine.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on NFL Live that Elliott's camp will use the combine to "figure out [Elliott's] value to other teams" before making any decisions about his status with the Cowboys.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters earlier this month they want Elliott back next season, but Stephen noted it would have "to work financially" for both sides.

Elliott is owed $10.9 million in base salary with a $16.7 million cap hit in 2023, but the Cowboys can save $4.9 million if they release him.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted the Cowboys could also take a lesser $5.8 million cap hit in 2023 if they designated Elliott as a post-June 1 cut, but doing so would also come with a $6.2 million cap hit in 2024.

One big problem for Elliott in trying to determine his value around the NFL is there are a lot of high-level running backs set to become free agents this offseason. Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Miles Sanders and David Montgomery could all be available.

Schefter noted the "best and simplest" outcome would be for Elliott to remain in Dallas on a restructured deal.

If Elliott is released, the Cowboys could be in a situation where they have to replace their top two running backs.

Pollard is coming off surgery after suffering a high ankle sprain in the NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He had a career-high 1,378 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns in 2022.

Elliott had 876 rushing yards and a team-leading 12 rushing touchdowns, but he averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per attempt on 231 carries. The 27-year-old has spent his entire career with the Cowboys since being drafted No. 4 overall in 2016.