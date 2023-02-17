Report: Commanders Haven't Received a 'Bidding War' amid Rumors Dan Snyder Seeks $7B

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Despite some interest, prospective buyers reportedly have not engaged in a bidding war for the NFL's Washington Commanders yet.

According to Liz Clarke, Nicki Jhabvala and Mark Maske of the Washington Post, at least two groups have submitted initial bids for the team and at least two potential buyers have toured the team facility, but a reported asking price of up to $7 million has likely been the biggest sticking point.

Commanders owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder announced in November that they hired an investment bank to advise on "potential transactions" they planned to consider, coming in the wake of multiple investigations that found the Commanders fostered a toxic work environment.

Daniel Snyder has also been faced with multiple sexual misconduct allegations, which increased pressure to explore a sale of the team.

Per the Washington Post, a price tag of $7 billion could be an issue since the NFL has specific rules in place for the purchase of franchises that would make very few people capable of paying such a large fee.

By NFL rules, the lead investor of an NFL ownership group must have at least a 30 percent stake in the purchase of a team. No ownership group can exceed 25 people and a group can't borrow more than $1.1 billion either.

Last year, the Walton family purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion, which set a new record for the highest price ever paid for an American professional sports franchise.

That wasn't an issue since Rob Walton has a net worth of $60.6 billion, but a $7 billion price tag would require someone similarly wealthy to buy the Commanders.

One person known to have interest in the Commanders with the potential ability to buy them is Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris.

The Washington Post also noted that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has expressed some interest, and he would have no issue coming up with the requisite cash to buy the team if his interest becomes more serious.

Otherwise, a change in the NFL ownership policy may be needed in order to make the sale happen, or Snyder may have to lower his asking price.

The Commanders are a historic franchise with three Super Bowl wins to their credit, but they have not reached the Super Bowl since 1991 and have made the playoffs just once over the past seven seasons.

They also haven't won a playoff game since the 2005 campaign, meaning the Commanders aren't necessarily a hot property currently.

Every NFL team is immensely valuable and will eventually pay for itself over time, but early indications are that $7 billion may be a bit excessive even for an NFL franchise.