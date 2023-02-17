Jaylen Brown Told by Celtics Governor He Wouldn't Be Traded amid Kevin Durant Buzz

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant was never going to become a Boston Celtic if it meant trading Jaylen Brown.

Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck said Friday he informed Brown ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline that the team would not trade him.

"We don't talk about private stuff—sorry—on the air about contracts or anything like that," Grousbeck said on The Greg Hill Show. "What happens in the league is that agents leak names. ... Brad's probably on the phone with every team definitely every week during the season, just saying: 'Who do you like? Who is playing well? Who do you like on our roster?' He files it away in his mental database. That's just that. They talk all the time about everything. That doesn't mean a trade is proposed. Jaylen's not going anywhere. He knew that before the trading deadline because I told him personally."

Brown was considered Boston's most obvious trade chip if the team pursued a deal for Durant. His name was bandied about in rumors throughout the summer when Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and then again after the Nets' Feb. 6 trade of Kyrie Irving.

Durant pushed for a trade to the Suns and got his wish at the deadline, with Phoenix sending Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and four unprotected first-round picks to Brooklyn.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN reported the Celtics had interest in Durant ahead of the deadline. Durant wanted to head to Phoenix, and the Suns were motivated to get a deal done by new governor Mat Ishbia, creating a perfect storm for the biggest midseason trade in NBA history.