Tom Brady, Logan Ryan Volunteered at Animal Shelter in Tampa Bay During Bucs' Season

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Tom Brady and Logan Ryan did their best work off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2022 season.

Brady and Ryan volunteered at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay throughout the season, and the recently retired quarterback brought his children to help with the animals.

"Sometimes it would be once a week, sometimes it would be every other week," CEO Sherry Silk told Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. "It just depended on his schedule. Vivian and Ben were almost always with him. Sometimes his other son (15-year-old Jack) would come, too. And they would spend an hour and a half, two hours, literally hanging out and helping the animals. It was just so rewarding to see that."

Brady was introduced to the Humane Society through Ryan, who has been a regular at the shelter and has his own rescue foundation.

"They just truly were here to spend time with the animals, because both of the families just adore animals," Silk said. "So they really, really wanted to help. It was not for appearances, and I think in part, that's why they also liked coming here, because they did have privacy and they could just spend time volunteering and giving their time and energy to the animals."

The future Hall of Famer was so touched by his time with the organization that he adopted two siamese cats upon his retirement. Ryan has also committed to continue working with the Humane Society even if he leaves the Buccaneers in free agency this offseason.