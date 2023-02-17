NBA Rumors: Heat Prioritizing Bigs over Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Contract

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are reportedly prioritizing adding big man depth to their roster over guards on the buyout market.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported the Heat would prefer to land a big like Kevin Love or Serge Ibaka over guard options like Patrick Beverley or Russell Westbrook.

Miami currently has a roster spot open and is expected to be a top destination for several players who reach buyouts with their current teams.

Love is nearing a buyout agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, ending his nine-year run with the franchise. The five-time All-Star was taken out of Cleveland's rotation in January and has not appeared in a game in nearly a month.

"It's a conversation that we've had with him, just trying to figure out what's the right thing to do," Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff told reporters last month. "We tried the small minutes, but to get guys burn I just didn't like the way that it looked, and guys couldn't catch a rhythm. So, trying to give guys both minutes to see if they can catch a rhythm and get the groups can catch a rhythm. And then, we'll figure out the best pieces around it."

Ibaka is a free agent after being waived by the Indiana Pacers last week. He played 16 games with the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this season but struggled to find a spot in their rotation.

The fact that no team has signed Ibaka despite him being available in free agency speaks to the diminished state of his game. The veteran big man averaged just 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds with the Bucks.

Westbrook remains technically under contract with the Utah Jazz, but has not reported to the team. It's widely expected he will eventually reach a buyout with Utah, likely after he's reached an agreement with a new team.

Beverley is on the open market after being waived by the Orlando Magic following a deadline deal from the Los Angeles Lakers.