Windhorst: Kevin Love Draws Interest from Heat, Suns amid Lakers Buzz After Buyout

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

If Kevin Love finalizes a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he is expected to be coveted by two playoff contenders.

On the Hoop Collective Podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com), ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted the Miami Heat will likely be "very interested" in Love and the Phoenix Suns would have interest in signing him.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire previously reported the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers could pursue Love.

Windhorst reported on Thursday that Love and the Cavs have started buyout talks and could come to a resolution during the All-Star break.

Love has had a tumultuous relationship at times with the Cavaliers, but the 34-year-old was a key player on their championship team during the 2015-16 season. He also represented Cleveland in the All-Star Game in 2017 and 2018.

It's perhaps telling about where Love is at this point in his career that the Cavs could be willing to let him go and potentially sign with a team they might play in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Heat are a team that lacks size beyond Bam Adebayo and three-point shooting. They rank 28th in the NBA with a 33.4 percent success rate on shots from behind the arc this season.

The Suns just need more depth after trading most of it away to acquire Kevin Durant. Josh Okogie has been in the starting lineup for the past three games with Durant still unavailable as he recovers from a sprained MCL.

James Jones, who is currently Phoenix's general manager, played with Love on the Cavaliers for three seasons from 2014 to '17.

Love hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 24 while the Cavaliers have tried to figure out a resolution to his situation. He is averaging 8.5 points on 38.9 percent shooting and 6.8 rebounds per game in 41 appearances for Cleveland this season.