Cardinals DC Rumors: Bears' Borgonzi, Patriots' Covington Eyed as Vance Joseph Exits

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have lined up interviews with two candidates about their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals will interview Chicago Bears linebackers coach Borgonzi on Saturday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that Arizona has requested an interview with New England Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington.

Covington worked with new Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort for three seasons with the Patriots from 2017 to '19.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ reported on Thursday that Arizona was releasing defensive coordinator Vance Joseph from his contract after Jonathan Gannon was hired as head coach.

Gannon, who spent the past two seasons as Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, was officially introduced by the Cardinals on Thursday. He told reporters he's undecided about calling defensive plays as a head coach.

Anderson reported on Thursday that Gannon was going to meet with holdovers from Kliff Kingsbury's staff to introduce himself and potentially offer clarity on their future.

Joseph was the Cardinals defensive coordinator for all four seasons with Kingsbury from 2019 to 2022. He interviewed with the team about becoming their head coach last month after Kingsbury was fired.

Per Mike Klis of 9News, Joseph is going to meet with the Denver Broncos on Friday and the Eagles at some point about their vacancies at defensive coordinator.

Borgonzi has 12 years of coaching experience in the NFL. He was hired by Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as their linebackers coach in February 2022.

Prior to joining the Bears, Borgonzi spent four seasons as linebackers coach for the Indianapolis Colts. He began his NFL coaching career in 2011 as a defensive assistant with the Dallas Cowboys and spent two seasons in that role before becoming an offensive assistant.

After three years with the Cowboys, Borgonzi worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach from 2014 to '17.

The Cardinals allowed the second-most points in the NFL last season. They ranked in the top 12 in points allowed in 2020 and 2021.