    Giannis Wrist Injury Has NBA Twitter Worried Despite Bucks' Win vs Zach LaVine, Bulls

    Doric SamFebruary 17, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after injuring his right wrist against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on February 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    The Milwaukee Bucks had no issues taking care of business on the road against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, cruising to a 112-100 victory at United Center to extend their winning streak to 12 games.

    Unfortunately, the Bucks can't enjoy their dominant win as they will immediately turn their attention to the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was forced to exit the game in the second quarter after suffering a right wrist sprain.

    Antetokounmpo was limited to nine minutes and scored two points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists before exiting. He became Milwaukee's all-time franchise leader in assists, but he didn't get a chance to celebrate the accomplishment.

    With the All-Star break set to start after Thursday's games, the Bucks can take some solace in Antetokounmpo having the extra time to recover. Still, the team is surely hoping his injury isn't too serious.

    NBA Twitter expressed concern for the two-time MVP despite the Bucks' easy win on Thursday:

    Brett Usher @UsherNBA

    Oh man, Giannis got hurt?

    Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

    Giannis Antetokounmpo just went back to the locker room holding his right hand/wrist. He ran into the stanchion trying to get a block on Coby White

    Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

    Giannis is now headed to the locker room, looked to be favoring his wrist. <a href="https://t.co/dqJpt8tPCe">https://t.co/dqJpt8tPCe</a>

    K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop

    Giannis is headed to locker room to have his hand or wrist checked out after blocking Coby White's shot and falling into stanchion

    Lily Zhao @LilySZhao

    Have to hope Giannis' wrist/hand is okay after this <a href="https://t.co/xPBroLtViA">pic.twitter.com/xPBroLtViA</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Giannis (right wrist sprain) will not return <a href="https://t.co/KChEYhvQzz">https://t.co/KChEYhvQzz</a>

    Covers @Covers

    This is a brutal beat for Giannis bettors 😔 <a href="https://t.co/qh8uwtQeGF">https://t.co/qh8uwtQeGF</a>

    theScore @theScore

    Some bad news for Giannis just ahead of the All-Star break. 🤕 <a href="https://t.co/qqOR1yrr4F">pic.twitter.com/qqOR1yrr4F</a>

    Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

    Giannis in danger of missing the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/G6klcSkT9u">https://t.co/G6klcSkT9u</a>

    New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork

    Add Giannis to the list <a href="https://t.co/v0IRvaLtln">https://t.co/v0IRvaLtln</a>

    GiannisMuse 🦌 @GiannisMuse

    Right before All-Star break there's no way man

    DurantMuse 3️⃣5️⃣ (parody account) @Durantmuse

    Some classy Bucks fans were making fun of KD when he got injured. Luckily I ain't a weirdo. I am sending prayers to Giannis and hope he recovers as fast as possible.

    ‎ً @JahGoated

    Giannis really does not need to play in the ASG man

    If Antetokounmpo is forced to miss time, it will be impossible to replace his production, as he averages 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. However, Milwaukee proved on Thursday that it has pieces in place to help handle his absence.

    Veteran center Brook Lopez was dominant with a season-high 33 points to go with four blocks, while Jevon Carter added 22 points. Antetokounmpo's fellow All-Star Jrue Holiday chipped in 15 points and nine assists.

    Milwaukee will need Holiday and company to up their output if Antetokounmpo sits out. The Bucks (41-17) are 6-5 this season when the star big man doesn't play.