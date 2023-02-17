Giannis Wrist Injury Has NBA Twitter Worried Despite Bucks' Win vs Zach LaVine, Bulls

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks had no issues taking care of business on the road against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, cruising to a 112-100 victory at United Center to extend their winning streak to 12 games.

Unfortunately, the Bucks can't enjoy their dominant win as they will immediately turn their attention to the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was forced to exit the game in the second quarter after suffering a right wrist sprain.

Antetokounmpo was limited to nine minutes and scored two points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists before exiting. He became Milwaukee's all-time franchise leader in assists, but he didn't get a chance to celebrate the accomplishment.

With the All-Star break set to start after Thursday's games, the Bucks can take some solace in Antetokounmpo having the extra time to recover. Still, the team is surely hoping his injury isn't too serious.

NBA Twitter expressed concern for the two-time MVP despite the Bucks' easy win on Thursday:

If Antetokounmpo is forced to miss time, it will be impossible to replace his production, as he averages 32.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. However, Milwaukee proved on Thursday that it has pieces in place to help handle his absence.

Veteran center Brook Lopez was dominant with a season-high 33 points to go with four blocks, while Jevon Carter added 22 points. Antetokounmpo's fellow All-Star Jrue Holiday chipped in 15 points and nine assists.

Milwaukee will need Holiday and company to up their output if Antetokounmpo sits out. The Bucks (41-17) are 6-5 this season when the star big man doesn't play.