    NASCAR Duels 2023 Results: Joey Logano, Aric Almirola Win

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 17, 2023

    DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano stayed hot on Thursday as he won the first of two Bluegrass Vacation Duels leading into Sunday's Daytona 500.

    Aric Almirola won the second duel to cap the evening from Daytona International Speedway.

    Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson grabbed the front-row starting positions after single-car qualifying on Wednesday.

    The finishing order of Duel No. 1 makes up the inside row for the Daytona 500 behind Bowman, while the results of Duel No. 2 line the outside row behind Larson.

    Therefore, Logano and Almirola will now make up the second row on Sunday.

    Here's the results of both duels.

    Duel 1

    1. Joey Logano

    2. Christopher Bell

    3. Ryan Blaney

    4. Chris Buescher

    5. Michael Mcdowell

    6. Kevin Harvick

    7. Bubba Wallace

    8. Zane Smith

    9. Harrison Burton

    10. William Byron

    11. Ross Chastain

    12. Erik Jones

    13. Austin Dillon

    14. Jimmie Johnson

    15. AJ Allmendinger

    16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

    17. Alex Bowman

    18. Chandler Smith

    19. Ty Gibbs

    20. Cody Ware

    21. Ty Dillon

    Duel 2

    1. Aric Almirola

    2. Austin Cindric

    3. Chase Elliott

    4. Brad Keselowski

    5. Corey Lajoie

    6. Kyle Larson

    7. Todd Gilliland

    8. Martin Truex Jr.

    9. Denny Hamlin

    10. Ryan Preece

    11. Noah Gragson

    12. Danuel Suarez

    13. Tyler Reddick

    14. Justin Haley

    15. Chase Briscoe

    16. BJ McLeod

    17. Conor Daly

    18. Austin Hill

    19. Kyle Busch

    20. Riley Herbst

    21. Travis Pastrana

    Notes

    Logano was clearly happy post-race in his interview with Fox Sports' Jamie Little and credited his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney for getting him to the finish line:

    Both drivers will still make the Daytona 500 field.

    This year's race will take place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET.