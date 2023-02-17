NASCAR Duels 2023 Results: Joey Logano, Aric Almirola Win

NASCAR Duels 2023 Results: Joey Logano, Aric Almirola WinFebruary 17, 2023
Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano stayed hot on Thursday as he won the first of two Bluegrass Vacation Duels leading into Sunday's Daytona 500.
Aric Almirola won the second duel to cap the evening from Daytona International Speedway.
Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson grabbed the front-row starting positions after single-car qualifying on Wednesday.
The finishing order of Duel No. 1 makes up the inside row for the Daytona 500 behind Bowman, while the results of Duel No. 2 line the outside row behind Larson.
Therefore, Logano and Almirola will now make up the second row on Sunday.
Here's the results of both duels.
Duel 1
1. Joey Logano
2. Christopher Bell
3. Ryan Blaney
4. Chris Buescher
5. Michael Mcdowell
6. Kevin Harvick
7. Bubba Wallace
8. Zane Smith
9. Harrison Burton
10. William Byron
11. Ross Chastain
12. Erik Jones
13. Austin Dillon
14. Jimmie Johnson
15. AJ Allmendinger
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17. Alex Bowman
18. Chandler Smith
19. Ty Gibbs
20. Cody Ware
21. Ty Dillon
Duel 2
1. Aric Almirola
2. Austin Cindric
3. Chase Elliott
4. Brad Keselowski
5. Corey Lajoie
6. Kyle Larson
7. Todd Gilliland
8. Martin Truex Jr.
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Ryan Preece
11. Noah Gragson
12. Danuel Suarez
13. Tyler Reddick
14. Justin Haley
15. Chase Briscoe
16. BJ McLeod
17. Conor Daly
18. Austin Hill
19. Kyle Busch
20. Riley Herbst
21. Travis Pastrana
Notes
Logano was clearly happy post-race in his interview with Fox Sports' Jamie Little and credited his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney for getting him to the finish line:
Jamie Little @JamieLittleTV
We did not have to wait long for a winner interview with the defending Cup Series champion. Talking with @joeylogano after his Duel 1 win at Daytona:
The second duel was rather eventful, including a flying window and Daniel Suarez sending Kyle Busch into the wall:
Naturally, Busch was not happy post-race:
Suarez gave his take on the matter:
Both drivers will still make the Daytona 500 field.
This year's race will take place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET.