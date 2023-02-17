NASCAR Duels 2023 Results: Joey Logano, Aric Almirola Win

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano stayed hot on Thursday as he won the first of two Bluegrass Vacation Duels leading into Sunday's Daytona 500.

Aric Almirola won the second duel to cap the evening from Daytona International Speedway.

Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson grabbed the front-row starting positions after single-car qualifying on Wednesday.

The finishing order of Duel No. 1 makes up the inside row for the Daytona 500 behind Bowman, while the results of Duel No. 2 line the outside row behind Larson.

Therefore, Logano and Almirola will now make up the second row on Sunday.

Here's the results of both duels.

Duel 1

1. Joey Logano

2. Christopher Bell

3. Ryan Blaney

4. Chris Buescher

5. Michael Mcdowell

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Bubba Wallace

8. Zane Smith

9. Harrison Burton

10. William Byron

11. Ross Chastain

12. Erik Jones

13. Austin Dillon

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. AJ Allmendinger

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17. Alex Bowman

18. Chandler Smith

19. Ty Gibbs

20. Cody Ware

21. Ty Dillon

Duel 2

1. Aric Almirola

2. Austin Cindric

3. Chase Elliott

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Corey Lajoie

6. Kyle Larson

7. Todd Gilliland

8. Martin Truex Jr.

9. Denny Hamlin

10. Ryan Preece

11. Noah Gragson

12. Danuel Suarez

13. Tyler Reddick

14. Justin Haley

15. Chase Briscoe

16. BJ McLeod

17. Conor Daly

18. Austin Hill

19. Kyle Busch

20. Riley Herbst

21. Travis Pastrana

Notes

Logano was clearly happy post-race in his interview with Fox Sports' Jamie Little and credited his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney for getting him to the finish line:

The second duel was rather eventful, including a flying window and Daniel Suarez sending Kyle Busch into the wall:

Naturally, Busch was not happy post-race:

Suarez gave his take on the matter:

Both drivers will still make the Daytona 500 field.

This year's race will take place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET.