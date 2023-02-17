X

    Tiger Woods Praised by Twitter for 1st-Round Finish at 2023 Genesis Invitational

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 17, 2023

    Tiger Woods birdied his last three holes to finish his first round at the Genesis Invitational with a two-under 69 on Thursday from the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

    The 47-year-old played only nine competitive rounds of golf (and none after The Open Championship last July) in 2022. Woods has suffered significant injuries over the last two years, including comminuted open fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg after a single-car accident in February 2021. He didn't play competitively again until the 2022 season.

    Remarkably, Woods looked fantastic on Thursday as a horde of people watched his every move.

    All eyes on <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a>.<br><br>👀👀👀👀👀👀👀<br>👀👀👀👀👀👀👀<br>👀👀👀👀👀👀👀<br>👀👀👀👀👀👀👀<br> 🐅 <a href="https://t.co/59py9YY197">pic.twitter.com/59py9YY197</a>

    Woods started the day with a birdie on the par-five first thanks largely to a fantastic chip on his third shot, leading to a four-foot putt.

    One hole, one birdie.<a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> is off to a perfect start <a href="https://twitter.com/thegenesisinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGenesisInv</a>. <a href="https://t.co/DqHYHs8P4t">pic.twitter.com/DqHYHs8P4t</a>

    The fifth hole proved to be adventurous after a tee shot landed in the rough on the side of the hill. His second shot fell into a bunker, but his third landed six feet from the hole. Woods cleaned up from there for the par.

    Par from the side of a hill 😳<a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a>' incredible recovery en route to saving par <a href="https://twitter.com/thegenesisinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGenesisInv</a>. <a href="https://t.co/7UpyMY6DVO">pic.twitter.com/7UpyMY6DVO</a>

    Woods found a way to wiggle himself out of trouble time and again, like on the seventh hole, when he knocked this bunker shot to within 12 feet of the hole.

    Going right at the flag.<a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> knocks it close from the bunker on No. 7. <a href="https://t.co/pwlmW7hj93">pic.twitter.com/pwlmW7hj93</a>

    The birdie attempt did not fall, but he made par to stay at even through seven.

    Another fantastic approach led to a stress-free birdie on No. 8.

    Dialing it in at No. 8 🎯 <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> capitalizes with the wedge <a href="https://twitter.com/thegenesisinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGenesisInv</a>. <a href="https://t.co/xkhHvEIqPu">pic.twitter.com/xkhHvEIqPu</a>

    Bogeys on the 10th and 12th knocked Woods down to one over par, but he bounced back with birdies on the final three holes, a rarity for anyone.

    Tiger Woods closes with three consecutive birdies and cards a 2-under 69 in the first round of The Genesis Invitational.<br><br>This is the seventh time in the ShotLink era (2003-present) that Woods has made birdie or better on each of the final three holes of a round.

    Tiger Woods finishes Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational with birdies on 16, 17 and 18, the only player in the field to do so with a few groups left to play.<br><br>This is the first time he's made 3 consecutive birdies on the PGA TOUR since the final round of the 2020 Masters (15-18). <a href="https://t.co/oppaqERMwX">pic.twitter.com/oppaqERMwX</a>

    A fantastic tee shot on the par-three 16th led to this birdie:

    A thing of beauty 😍<a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> cards his third birdie of the day <a href="https://twitter.com/thegenesisinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGenesisInv</a>. <a href="https://t.co/VfDTmuY2V0">pic.twitter.com/VfDTmuY2V0</a>

    The putter came through on the 17th, as Woods drilled a 24-foot birdie to get back to under par.

    Back-to-back birdies for <a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> 💪 <a href="https://t.co/mq42mCwt45">pic.twitter.com/mq42mCwt45</a>

    He polished off his round with this eight-foot birdie putt.

    Three straight birdies to finish 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/TigerWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TigerWoods</a> heats up to close out Round 1 <a href="https://twitter.com/thegenesisinv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGenesisInv</a>. <a href="https://t.co/2URv9mQFsf">pic.twitter.com/2URv9mQFsf</a>

    Woods' round was nothing short of sensational, and Twitter praised his efforts.

    What an absolute show Tiger Woods put on today. Now comes the hard part—a 14-hour turnaround before tomorrow's morning tee time. It'll be chilly at Riviera. But it's inarguable that he surpassed all expectations today. 69. Nice.

    Ball speed on drives for 47-year-old Tiger Woods today.<br><br>174<br>180<br>177<br>178<br><br>Tour average is 172.

    I don't think any of us can truly appreciate what Tiger Woods continues to do every time he steps onto the course to compete. We might try to comprehend it, but ultimately it's a level none of us has ever seen. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TigerWoods?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TigerWoods</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Riviera?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Riviera</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PGATour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PGATour</a>

    Tiger Woods:<br><br>Positive strokes gained off the tee<br>Positive strokes gained approach<br>Positive strokes gained putting<br>Positive vibes

    Tiger Woods just birdied the last 3 holes at Riviera to shoot 2-under on a rod-filled leg, banged up ankle, plantar fasciitis, and a fused spine in the year 2023. <br><br>He's just 5 off the lead with 54 holes left. <br><br>Not bad for a 47 year old.

    Tiger Woods is 47, with a bad ankle and plantar fasciitis, hasn't played an official round since July of last year. <br><br>He is out driving the #2 and #7 golfer in the world on the 18th, finished birdie, birdie, birdie and shot a better round than the #1 golfer of the world. 🐐

    One thing I've learned covering Tiger Woods is that he never ceases to amaze us. What a finishing stretch.

    Such a good point by <a href="https://twitter.com/chambleebrandel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chambleebrandel</a> ... few people would've anyone expected Tiger Woods to play his best golf at the end of the day when it was coldest out at Riviera.

    Tiger Woods' longest drives in round one:<br><br>338 yards (hole no. 11)<br>331 yards (hole no. 3)<br>331 yards (hole no. 15)<br><br>Tiger averaged 311.7 yards off-the-tee Thursday (37th best in the Genesis field).

    Tiger Woods. Makes a Thursday in February feel like a major.

    Woods, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy will tee off from the 10th hole at 10:24 a.m. ET to begin their second round on Friday.