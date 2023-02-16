Commanders Rumors: Talks With Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy 'Went Well,' Will Continue Friday

Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders may be one step closer to hiring Eric Bieniemy as their new offensive coordinator after their interview with the two-time Super Bowl champion went well Thursday, according to ESPN's John Keim.

Bieniemy, 53, was also a target for the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator job before the organization opted to hire University of Georgia coordinator Todd Monken on Tuesday.

The Commanders ranked toward the bottom of the league in both total yards (5,615) and points per game (18.9) this past season. They are looking to replace Scott Turner, whom they dismissed at the end of the season.

Bieniemy has been with Kansas City for the last 10 years—five as the offensive coordinator—and has played a major role in the team's success. The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in the last four seasons.

Bieniemy has been a head coaching candidate over the last several years but has been passed up by more than half of the organizations in the league.

The decision to pass up Bieniemy has drawn criticism as Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy, who were the coordinators in Kansas City before Bieniemy, both got head coaching opportunities.

He interviewed for head coaching jobs during this cycle, including the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts ultimately hired Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, whom Kansas City beat in Super Bowl LVII.