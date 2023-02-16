X

    Kevin Durant Says Suns Have 'All the Pieces to Be Successful' After Trade from Nets

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 16, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 14: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns high fives Deandre Ayton #22 after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 14, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    New Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant said at his introductory press conference Thursday that he believes this team has "all the pieces to be successful."

    PHNX Suns @PHNX_Suns

    "We got all the pieces." <br><br>Kevin Durant is confident he's joining a team that has what it takes to win a championship. <a href="https://t.co/pBEShSAZwf">pic.twitter.com/pBEShSAZwf</a>

    "I think we've got all the pieces to be successful," Durant said.

    "We've got guys that experienced what it's like to play in that final round. We got a champion [general manager James Jones] already that's overseeing us. [Head coach Monty Williams] is a champion as a coach.

    "We've got guys that been there, and that's half the battle, just knowing what it takes. We've got guys that can do pretty much everything on the floor, so we've got to put it together, and I'm looking forward to going to work."

    Durant became a member of the Suns after they acquired the 13-time All-Star and forward T.J. Warren from the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four future first-round picks and a pick swap.

    Durant joins a Suns team that made the NBA Finals two years ago and had the league's best regular-season record (64-18) last year. He'll form a core four featuring Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. That quartet could very well vault the Suns to their first championship in franchise history.

    For now, though, Durant is recovering from an isolated sprain of his MCL in his right knee. Durant said at the press conference that he isn't sure when he'll return as of yet, but he's been seen working out in practice.

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    "I don't know, but hopefully soon."<br><br>Kevin Durant isn't sure when he'll take the court for the first time, but he said hopefully everyone can feel his enthusiasm to get back out there

    Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

    Kevin Durant working post practice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Suns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Suns</a> <a href="https://t.co/V4ihvN2aQd">pic.twitter.com/V4ihvN2aQd</a>

    Arizona Sports @AZSports

    Kevin Durant is already putting in work at the Suns' practice facility. <br><br>Video: <a href="https://twitter.com/KellanOlson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KellanOlson</a> <a href="https://t.co/JHzDz57iYY">pic.twitter.com/JHzDz57iYY</a>

    The 34-year-old Durant averaged 29.7 points on 55.9 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game with the Nets this season. The 32-27 Suns, who are 11-3 in their last 14 games, currently sit fourth in the Western Conference.