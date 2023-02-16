Kevin Durant Says Suns Have 'All the Pieces to Be Successful' After Trade from Nets

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant said at his introductory press conference Thursday that he believes this team has "all the pieces to be successful."

"We've got guys that experienced what it's like to play in that final round. We got a champion [general manager James Jones] already that's overseeing us. [Head coach Monty Williams] is a champion as a coach.

"We've got guys that been there, and that's half the battle, just knowing what it takes. We've got guys that can do pretty much everything on the floor, so we've got to put it together, and I'm looking forward to going to work."

Durant became a member of the Suns after they acquired the 13-time All-Star and forward T.J. Warren from the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four future first-round picks and a pick swap.

Durant joins a Suns team that made the NBA Finals two years ago and had the league's best regular-season record (64-18) last year. He'll form a core four featuring Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. That quartet could very well vault the Suns to their first championship in franchise history.

For now, though, Durant is recovering from an isolated sprain of his MCL in his right knee. Durant said at the press conference that he isn't sure when he'll return as of yet, but he's been seen working out in practice.

The 34-year-old Durant averaged 29.7 points on 55.9 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game with the Nets this season. The 32-27 Suns, who are 11-3 in their last 14 games, currently sit fourth in the Western Conference.