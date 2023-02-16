Jalen Green, Jalen Duren Injury Replacements Named for 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu and Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason have been selected as injury replacements for the 2023 Rising Stars Challenge, the NBA announced Thursday.

Dosunmu will replace Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green on Team Deron, while Eason will take replace Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren on Team Joakim.

Green suffered a strained groin in Wednesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The second-year guard is averaging 21.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season.

Duren has been dealing with an ankle sprain that he suffered Feb. 12 against the Toronto Raptors. He was able to play Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, but he was held to only two points in 25 minutes.

Dosunmu will be playing in his second straight Rising Stars Challenge and is averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in his second NBA season. The Illinois product has carved out a role in the Bulls rotation with his consistent perimeter defense and efficient finishing inside the arc.

Eason, the No. 17 overall pick in last June's draft, is averaging 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the rebuilding Rockets. He's emerged as an improving floor spacer and is averaging 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game on the defensive end.

The Rising Stars Challenge is set to take place Friday night.