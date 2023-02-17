NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2023 Rosters, Team Coaches and MVP Prediction

0 of 2

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Fans hear all the time about how their favorite celebrity would rather be a professional athlete, and playing in the NBA is a popular dream for many.

One of the few to get close was Master P, who had brief stints with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in 1999, mostly on both teams' training camp rosters.

For everyone else, though, the chance to show whether they've got skills is during the Celebrity All-Star Game, with the latest edition coming on Friday night.

And while none of the celebs participating will get an invite to an NBA training camp anytime soon, there's still plenty of bragging rights up for grabs.

One such star out to prove he can lace 'em up with the best basketball players in the world is rapper 21 Savage, who likely watched Migos frontman Quavo dazzle the crowd in 2018 and win the MVP.

Reportedly, the Grammy Award-winner can hold his own on the hardwood, so he and last year's MVP, Alex Toussaint, will be out to lead Team Wade to victory.

He'll be up against Team Ryan, which features fellow emcee Cordae and former NFL great and Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson.

This year, to add a little spice to the game, each team captain, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, will have the ability to go to "Ruffles Crunch Time," which will start a two-minute period where point values are doubled.

This could be useful if someone is on a hot streak or a team needs to rally back from a deficit.

Additionally, the ability to "Unlock a Legend," which allows each team to add a legendary NBA player to their roster mid-game is back this time.

For the bettors out there, it's probably safe to wager that Wade takes advantage of that himself.

Other fun gameplays will be in effect, too, including the fan-favorite "Ruffles 4-Point Ridge Line," which can raise up to $100,000 to benefit 5 For The Fight Cancer Research Internship in partnership with Howard University.

The game is set to take place at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live exclusively on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN App.

Here's a quick look at the rosters and a preview of players to watch for the 2023 Celebrity All-Star Game.