NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2023 Rosters, Team Coaches and MVP Prediction

NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2023 Rosters, Team Coaches and MVP PredictionFebruary 17, 2023
Fans hear all the time about how their favorite celebrity would rather be a professional athlete, and playing in the NBA is a popular dream for many.
One of the few to get close was Master P, who had brief stints with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in 1999, mostly on both teams' training camp rosters.
For everyone else, though, the chance to show whether they've got skills is during the Celebrity All-Star Game, with the latest edition coming on Friday night.
And while none of the celebs participating will get an invite to an NBA training camp anytime soon, there's still plenty of bragging rights up for grabs.
One such star out to prove he can lace 'em up with the best basketball players in the world is rapper 21 Savage, who likely watched Migos frontman Quavo dazzle the crowd in 2018 and win the MVP.
Reportedly, the Grammy Award-winner can hold his own on the hardwood, so he and last year's MVP, Alex Toussaint, will be out to lead Team Wade to victory.
He'll be up against Team Ryan, which features fellow emcee Cordae and former NFL great and Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson.
This year, to add a little spice to the game, each team captain, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, will have the ability to go to "Ruffles Crunch Time," which will start a two-minute period where point values are doubled.
This could be useful if someone is on a hot streak or a team needs to rally back from a deficit.
Additionally, the ability to "Unlock a Legend," which allows each team to add a legendary NBA player to their roster mid-game is back this time.
For the bettors out there, it's probably safe to wager that Wade takes advantage of that himself.
Other fun gameplays will be in effect, too, including the fan-favorite "Ruffles 4-Point Ridge Line," which can raise up to $100,000 to benefit 5 For The Fight Cancer Research Internship in partnership with Howard University.
The game is set to take place at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live exclusively on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN App.
Here's a quick look at the rosters and a preview of players to watch for the 2023 Celebrity All-Star Game.
2023 All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters
Team Ryan (Coach Ryan Smith)
Ryan Smith, Utah Jazz governor and honorary captain
Kane Brown, 5-time American Music Award winner
Cordae, rapper/recording artist
Diamond DeShields, WNBA All-Star/Phoenix Mercury
Calvin Johnson, former NFL player
Marcos Mion, TV host
The Miz, WWE Superstar
Albert Pujols, MLB Player
Everett Osborne, actor
Ozuna, rapper/recording artist
Guillermo Rodriguez, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent
Sinqua Walls, actor
Team Wade (Coach Dwyane Wade)
Dwyane Wade, NBA champion, Utah Jazz minority owner and honorary captain
Nicky Jam, Latin global music icon/actor
Jesser, content creator
Simu Liu, actor/Marvel
Hasan Minhaj, comedian
DK Metcalf, NFL player
Janelle Monáe, actress/singer/songwriter
Arike Ogunbowale, WNBA All-Star/Dallas Wings
21 Savage, rapper/recording artist
Ranveer Singh, actor/NBA Brand Ambassador for India
Frances Tiafoe, tennis player
Alex Toussaint, Peloton coach/Puma athlete
Preview, Predictions
Alex Toussaint, last year's MVP, is back on the floor for 2023, so he's either going to try for a repeat or help push for a teammate to get it.
That means 21 Savage could be the one to watch.
He's already made waves playing against Waka Flocka Flame on Revolt TV's basketball tournament show The Crew League, so he'll likely be out to prove he's rap's best baller.
He'll have his hands full in that regard because Quavo put up some impressive numbers in the past: 19 points in 2018 and 27 points in 2019.
Marvel movie fans will get a kick out of seeing what Simu Liu, who played Shang-Chi in the 2021 MCU film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, can do on the basketball court.
The jury's still out on Liu's game, but he did seek out help from the popular NBA shooting coach, Lethal Shooter, to make sure he's locked in.
Rounding out Team Wade are Dallas Wings' All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf and Bollywood star/NBA Brand Ambassador for India Ranveer Singh.
On Team Ryan, players to watch out for include Phoenix Mercury All-Star Diamond DeShields and Calvin "Megatron" Johnson.
The rest of the squad is a mystery, where there might be some surprising athletic abilities or bucket-getting skills.
One thing for sure is that it should be fun to watch all of the celebrities go viral for either making shots or missing them.
As for predicting the winner, it's hard to go against a team with 21 Savage and the reigning MVP.
Their chances are even greater considering the fact that Wade might hop on the court and put a few points on the board himself.
Will Team Ryan show up and show out?
Will anyone drain the four-point shots?
Who will win the MVP this year?
To find out the answers to those questions and more, fans will just have to tune in on Friday night.
Predictions: Team Wade wins 72-61; 21 Savage wins MVP