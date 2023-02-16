Bulls Rumors: John Wall, Patrick Beverley Contacted amid Russell Westbrook Buzz

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Chicago Bulls are rumored to be in the running for Russell Westbrook should the veteran guard secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz.

But he reportedly isn't the only veteran point guard the team is monitoring.

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls are in contact with representatives for both John Wall and Patrick Beverley.

Westbrook is definitely an option for the Bulls, however. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the team has communicated with his representatives as well:

Bulls guard Zach LaVine would be happy to see Westbrook make his way to Chicago.

"Russ is a future Hall of Famer, man," he told reporters Wednesday. "I think you can only respect what he's done in this league. If he so happens to come on the team, we welcome him with open arms."

Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that the Bulls were expected to be a "front-runner" for Westbrook:

If a Westbrook signing doesn't materialize, Wall and Beverley are interesting options.

The 32-year-old Wall offered mixed results for the Los Angeles Clippers this season, averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists in 34 games (three starts). Injuries limited him, however, and he was traded to the Houston Rockets and released, making him a free agent.

At his best, Wall brings penetration and the ability to facilitate for his teammates, but health remains a concern.

Beverley, 34, averaged 6.4 points and 2.6 assists for the Los Angeles Lakers in 45 starts, but the Lakers traded him to the Orlando Magic as they rebuilt their roster at the trade deadline, and he was waived as well.

Beverley remains a dogged defender, though he doesn't offer much on offense and has shot below 35 percent from three in each of the last two seasons. For a Bulls team in need of playmaking at point guard while Lonzo Ball remains sidelined, Beverley isn't the most natural fit.