Pistons Rumors: Nerlens Noel Hasn't 'Actively Pursued' Contract Buyout

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Contending teams would reportedly have interest in Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel if he's waived prior to the March 1 playoff eligibility waiver deadline.

NBA reporter Marc Stein relayed the news on Noel and said he hasn't pursued a buyout yet:

"League sources say that Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel has not actively pursued a buyout to this point but would generate interest from various playoff-bound teams should he be waived by the Pistons by 11:59 PM ET on March 1. The Pistons were widely expected to trade Noel before the Feb. 9 trade deadline."

The 10-year NBA veteran has averaged 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game for the Pistons. He's taken the court just 14 times (three starts) and has played less than 10 minutes over two games since Jan. 13.

The ex-Kentucky star saw more significant action during his time with the New York Knicks over the previous two seasons, averaging 4.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 23.7 minutes per game.

A contending team that could use a defensive stopper and depth down low may have interest in the 28-year-old.

The 6'11" big man has routinely shown his prowess on the defensive end and finished with an NBA-high 3.8 defensive box plus-minus mark in 2020-21, per Basketball Reference.

He can help a contending team instead of sitting out the year on the last-place Pistons, who are in a major rebuilding phase. March 1 is the date to watch; if he's waived by then, he will be eligible to participate in the playoffs for his new team.