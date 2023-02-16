X

    Report: Robert Sarver Gives $5M to Suns Charity, $20K Bonuses to Over 250 Employees

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 16, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver donated $5 million to the organization's charity and also gave a $20,000 individual bonus to anywhere between 250 and 300 Suns' employees, according to Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

    New owner Mat Ishbia announced Sarver's donation and the bonuses in an email to employees on Thursday.

