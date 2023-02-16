Report: Robert Sarver Gives $5M to Suns Charity, $20K Bonuses to Over 250 Employees

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver donated $5 million to the organization's charity and also gave a $20,000 individual bonus to anywhere between 250 and 300 Suns' employees, according to Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

New owner Mat Ishbia announced Sarver's donation and the bonuses in an email to employees on Thursday.

