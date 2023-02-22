The Achilles' Heel for Men's College Basketball's Top 10 Teams

10 of 10

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Achilles' Heel: Scoring droughts

Houston has become almost indisputably the best team in the country. The Cougars are elite on both ends of the floor, routinely dominating both the turnover and rebounding battle en route to an average scoring margin of 20 points per game.

From time to time, though, the offense short-circuits and needs a reboot.

Houston scored just three points in the final five minutes of the home loss to Temple, six points in the final seven minutes of the home loss to Alabama, 10 points in the final 11 minutes of a close call against Saint Mary's and was twice held scoreless for more than five minutes of a close call against Kent State.

It defies logic. Houston has one of the most efficient offenses in the country, a pair of bona fide stars in Marcus Sasser and Jarace Walker and one of the best offensive rebounding units in the nation. Dry spells on offense should be rare and brief for the Cougars, but they do occur.

The good news is only one of those games (the loss to Temple) came in the past two months. It seems they've worked out whatever kinks were causing problems in the middle of nonconference play.

Or perhaps it's just a product of playing in a league where no one else has a top-35 defense, making it still something to keep in mind when filling out those brackets next month?

Also of note: Houston allows three-point attempts at one of the highest rates in the country. And while the Cougars almost lead the nation in three-point percentage defense, you just never know when a South Florida is going to shoot 10-of-21, a Cincinnati is going to shoot 11-of-27 or a Temple is going to shoot a combined 20-of-51 between two games.

If something like that coincides with a scoring drought in the dance, adios Cougars.

Statistics current through the start of play Tuesday and are via KenPom.com, NCAA.com and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted.