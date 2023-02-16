Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Didn't 'Fully Integrate' QB in Hiring Process of New OC

G Fiume/Getty Images

As Lamar Jackson waits for a new contract this offseason, the Baltimore Ravens' decision to hire Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator didn't completely involve the 2019 NFL MVP.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Ravens "did not fully integrate" Jackson into the process of hiring Greg Roman's replacement.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Jan. 29 that Jackson "will be involved" in the search process, though he didn't specify to what extent.

"I'll keep him abreast to what's going on, and I'm sure he'll have some input along the way," Harbaugh added. "But I know his focus–like he told me–is going to be on getting himself ready and getting his guys ready for next season."

Jackson made sure everyone knows he was running a pro-style offense in college at Louisville before getting drafted by the Ravens in 2018.

Roman and the Ravens parted ways after six seasons on Jan. 19, four days after their 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card game.

Jackson didn't play in that playoff loss, nor the final five games of the regular season due to a sprained PCL. He also missed the Ravens' last five games during the 2021 season due to a sprained ankle.

Among the 13 candidates who reportedly had a formal interview or at least spoke with the Ravens about their offensive-coordinator position, 11 were in the NFL last season. Monken and Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram were the only college coaches who interviewed for the job.

Monken spent the past three seasons as Georgia's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He does have eight years of coaching experience in the NFL, including four as an offensive coordinator between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18) and Cleveland Browns (2019).

Jackson's status with the Ravens figures to be one of the most dominant topics of the NFL offseason. Harbaugh has said there is a "200 percent" chance the 26-year-old will be back with the team in 2023.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Feb. 11 that Baltimore will use its franchise tag to keep Jackson if the two sides can't agree to a long-term deal before the start of free agency.

The report did note the Ravens could be tempted to trade Jackson for a "windfall of draft picks."

Jackson has reportedly been seeking a contract similar to the fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns.