Eagles Rumors: Vance Joseph Expected to Receive DC Interest amid Broncos Buzz

Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly planning to request an interview with Vance Joseph for their open defensive coordinator position.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported Joseph is also garnering interest from the Denver Broncos for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Joseph is currently the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, but the team will likely allow him to explore other vacancies.

The Eagles are looking to replace Jonathan Gannon, who filled the Cardinals' head coaching vacancy this week. Gannon was the team's defensive coordinator for the last two seasons and led a Philadelphia unit that finished second in yards allowed and eighth in points allowed during the regular season.

Joseph has been with the Cardinals since the start of the 2019 season. He joined Kliff Kingsbury's staff after an unsuccessful two-year stint at the Denver Broncos' head coach, during which he went 11-21 before being fired.

The Cardinals were among the worst defenses in the NFL this season from a statistical perspective. Only the Chicago Bears allowed more points, and Arizona was 21st in yards allowed.

Football Outsiders ranked the Cardinals defense 24th in DVOA this season. They had the sixth-best defensive DVOA last season.