X

    NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Clippers Open Talks amid Jazz Contract Buyout Buzz

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 16, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 28: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during the game against the Indiana Pacers on November 28, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers "have begun conversations" with Russell Westbrook ahead of a potential move on the buyout market, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Law Murray.

    The Utah Jazz have yet to buy Westbrook out of his contract following his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers, but it's one of the options he and the Jazz are considering, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.