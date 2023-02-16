X

    Lil Wayne Revealed for NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Mode in New Gameplay Trailer

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 16, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Lil Wayne attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
    Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    Weezy F. Baby and the F is for finishing at the rim.

    Lil Wayne is making his way to NBA 2K23 MyTeam, the Grammy-winning rapper and 2K Sports announced Thursday.

    NBA 2K MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM

    Ball with Lil Wayne in MyTEAM🤩<br><br>Complete his Spotlight Challenge to earn his Crossover Series card🔥<br><br>Available through Season 4! <a href="https://t.co/OnR6jtRqEU">pic.twitter.com/OnR6jtRqEU</a>

    Lil Wayne WEEZY F @LilTunechi

    Newest edition to MyTEAM's crossover series 🤙🏾 <a href="https://twitter.com/Ronnie2K?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ronnie2k</a><br><br>Tunechi x <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA2K?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA2K</a> <a href="https://t.co/ClGQ3vWzoF">pic.twitter.com/ClGQ3vWzoF</a>

    Fans will be able to earn Lil Wayne's card by completing his Spotlight Challenge. Based on the video released by 2K Sports, the "A Milli" rapper will come in at an 89 overall rating.

    Given Wayne's diminutive stature—he stands just 5'5"—it's hard to see many gamers actually using him much in competitive game action. 2K might have been able to boost his stats enough to get him dunking, but using a 5'5" guard is just asking to be blocked near the rim and his margin for error on jumpers won't be great.

    That said, in offline modes, it will be a cool experience for fans to have Wayne taking opposing players to the hole.

