    Russell Westbrook Rumors: Heat Got Mixed Feedback on Buyout Target After Lakers Trade

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 16, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena on December 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    The Miami Heat are performing their due diligence regarding a possible move for Russell Westbrook.

    The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported Thursday the Heat are "soliciting input from people they trust who have worked with him."

    Jackson also reported the team has "concerns" after receiving feedback:

    Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

    As for Westbrook, input solicited during Heat due diligence has been - shall we say - mixed.

    Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

    Correct. They have solicited input from those they trust, who have worked with Westbrook. That input has not been an overwhelming endorsement

    Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

    Feedback they've received has created concerns. Can't go beyond that at this point

    Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reported they could ultimately pivot in another direction:

    Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

    Have been told Heat are prioritizing something big over Westbrook or Beverley, after examining those options. So Love or Ibaka appear to be priorities. As of now.

    The Utah Jazz have yet to buy Westbrook out of his contract. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Feb. 11 it's one of many options on the table following his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Two days later, the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang reported the Heat had held "internal discussions" about the 2016-17 MVP.

    Although Westbrook finally assumed the sixth man role many thought was a better fit this season, the shift did little to help his performance.

    In 52 games with the Lakers, the 34-year-old averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per contest. His shooting remains as bad as ever (41.7 percent overall and 29.6 percent on three-pointers).

    Westbrook ranks 56th among all point guards (minus-2.85) in ESPN's real plus-minus.

    Signing the nine-time All-Star would give the Heat another playmaker behind Kyle Lowry, who has missed the last six games with a knee injury. In his story, Chiang reported the veteran playmaker "is expected to miss the remaining games in February and likely some time beyond that."

    That's not good news for a team that ranks 22nd in assist ratio (17.4 percent), per NBA.com.

    The trouble with Westbrook is that he'd exacerbate one of the Heat's biggest issues. They're shooting just 33.4 percent from the perimeter as a team, the third-worst clip in the league.

    There's also the messy divorce between him and the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline. His arrival could disrupt an organization that has always prided itself on its internal culture.

    Conversely, the nature of his exit from L.A. could have Westbrook itching to set the record straight.