Justin Fields Hopes Bears Get Dome Stadium Due to Chicago's Weather amid Trade Rumors

Justin Fields has a short wishlist for whatever the Bears' future stadium plans are, all the second-year quarterback wants is for the team to get a dome built, regardless of where they play in the coming years.

While on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take, Fields let his desires be known.

"I hope we get a dome," Fields said. "I don't care if we're at Soldier Field, I don't care if we're at Arlington Heights. I hope we get a dome."

Fields wants Chicago to follow in the footsteps of division rivals – Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions – who play indoors amid harsh weather.

And with the wind that he has endured over his young career, Fields, who is from the South, feels like his play can be maximized by playing in a dome.

"Yes, it is very difficult to adjust to it, especially with the wind," Fields said. "That's what I found out. That's what it's all about, is the wind. It can be cold. It can be 10 degrees. But, with no wind you're fine. But with that 15 mile per hour wind, that 20 mile per hour wind, you can't fight it, it's tough.

"When it's that cold, you have to bundle up. I feel way slower in that cold. It's hard to stay warm in that weather."

Fields, 23, is coming off a much improved sophomore season, becoming just the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He also scored eight touchdowns on the ground to go along with 17 through the air.

Meanwhile, the Bears are getting closer to potentially leaving Soldier Field, where they have played since 2003, after finalizing the purchase of 326 acres in the suburb of Arlington Heights.

"Finalizing the purchase does not guarantee the land will be developed, but it is an important next step in our ongoing evaluation of the opportunity," a statement from the organization said. "There is still a tremendous amount of due diligence work to be done to determine if constructing an enclosed state-of-the-art stadium and multi-purpose entertainment district is feasible."

The city of Chicago, however, is proposing a $2.2 billion renovation to Soldier Field that would have a dome installed over the stadium.

Either way, it looks like Fields could be getting his wish granted at some point during his time with the organization.