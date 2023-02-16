Former Super Bowl HC Ken Whisenhunt Joins Nick Saban, Alabama as Special Assistant

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Longtime NFL coach Ken Whisenhunt is set to join the Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff as a special assistant to Nick Saban, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Whisenhunt, 60, most recently spent the last two seasons in the college ranks, serving as an offensive analyst at Penn State.

Prior to that, however, Whisenhunt had an extensive history of coaching at the NFL level. He was an offensive coordinator with three different teams and worked as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2007-12 and the Tennessee Titans from 2014-15.

Over his two head coaching stints he finished with a 48-71 record.

He was the offensive coordinator for the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers team that went on to win Super Bowl XL.

Whisenhunt's last on-field coaching role was in 2019 when his four-year tenure as the Chargers' offensive coordinator came to an end.

He will be taking over the role left behind by Drew Svoboda, who left the staff after two seasons to become the special teams coordinator at North Texas.