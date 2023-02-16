NBA Jordan Rising Stars 2023: Top Contenders, Predictions for MVP Award

0 of 3

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA's latest batch of up-and-coming ballers will get the first crack at wowing during All-Star Weekend.

The Rising Stars Challenge is a showcase of the league's top young talents, plus a handful of the G League's best hoopers.

While starring at this event doesn't quite guarantee full-fledged stardom down the line, several past MVP winners went on to become annual All-Stars. That list includes the likes of Allen Iverson, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The 2023 player pool is overflowing with talent, but a few players rise above the rest. We'll break down these MVP candidates before predicting which one will capture the hardware.

