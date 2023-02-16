NBA Jordan Rising Stars 2023: Top Contenders, Predictions for MVP Award

NBA Jordan Rising Stars 2023: Top Contenders, Predictions for MVP AwardFebruary 16, 2023
The NBA's latest batch of up-and-coming ballers will get the first crack at wowing during All-Star Weekend.
The Rising Stars Challenge is a showcase of the league's top young talents, plus a handful of the G League's best hoopers.
While starring at this event doesn't quite guarantee full-fledged stardom down the line, several past MVP winners went on to become annual All-Stars. That list includes the likes of Allen Iverson, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
The 2023 player pool is overflowing with talent, but a few players rise above the rest. We'll break down these MVP candidates before predicting which one will capture the hardware.
Event Info
What: Jordan Rising Stars
When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: TNT
Coaches: Pau Gasol, Deron Williams, Joakim Noah, Jason Terry
Rosters
Team Pau
Paolo Banchero (ORL), Bennedict Mathurin (IND), Jaden Ivey (DET), Scottie Barnes (TOR), Jose Alvarado (NOP), Keegan Murray (SAC), Andrew Nembhard (IND)
Team Deron
Franz Wagner (ORL), Jalen Green (HOU), Alperen Şengün (HOU), Trey Murphy III (NOP), A.J. Griffin (ATL), Bones Hyland (DEN), Walker Kessler (UTA)
Team Joakim
Evan Mobley (CLE), Josh Giddey (OKC), Jalen Williams (OKC), Jeremy Sochan (SAS), Quentin Grimes (NYK), Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU), Jalen Duren (DET)
Team Jason
Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite), Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite), Mojave King (G League Ignite), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Hustle), Mac McClung (Philadelphia 76ers/Delaware Blue Coats), Leonard Miller (G League Ignite), Scottie Pippen Jr. (South Bay Lakers)
MVP Contenders
There are no shortage of options in this field. You can essentially argue for just about anyone who's suiting up.
We'll be a touch more selective, though.
If Team Pau wins it all, you're probably talking about Paolo Banchero or Scottie Barnes completely taking over. Or maybe Bennedict Mathurin catches fire. Or Keegan Murray thinks he's back at Summer League. Or Jaden Ivey puts on a net-shredding, rim-rocking show.
This is tough.
If you narrow it down to a handful of candidates, you might want to spotlight Banchero, Barnes, Franz Wagner, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Josh Giddey and Scoot Henderson.
Banchero was last summer's top pick and has been this season's most productive freshman. Barnes is the reigning Rookie of the Year. Wagner cracks the short list of the best players who aren't discussed nearly enough. Green is an offensive eruption waiting to happen. Mobley controls the paint on both ends. Giddey is a nightly triple-double threat.
Don't sleep on Henderson, though. He won't last beyond the second pick in this summer's draft, and he already has scouts salivating over what he could become. He'll put on a show with explosive athleticism that reminds folks of Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.
MVP Prediction
Banchero's efficiency has lagged of late, but this could be the setting and spotlight that gets him back on track.
When the 20-year-old gets rolling, he is borderline unstoppable. He can finish with force at the basket, stretch his jumper out past the arc, attack off the dribble and feed open teammates. He's a malleable offensive hub, which will make it easy for him to quickly create chemistry with his Team Pau teammates.
This roster is built to win this event and to let Banchero shine.
Barnes and Nembhard are top-shelf table-setters. Mathurin's shooting threat keeps opposing defenses busy. Alvarado is a defensive pest. Ivey can run the offense when needed. Murray is great at filling up whatever cracks emerge.
This group makes sense on paper, and it just might follow Banchero's lead to a victory.