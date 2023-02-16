    NBA Jordan Rising Stars 2023: Top Contenders, Predictions for MVP Award

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 16, 2023

    NBA Jordan Rising Stars 2023: Top Contenders, Predictions for MVP Award

    0 of 3

      CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 18: Franz Wagner #22 of Team Barry high fives Evan Mobley #4 of Team Barry during the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 18, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

      The NBA's latest batch of up-and-coming ballers will get the first crack at wowing during All-Star Weekend.

      The Rising Stars Challenge is a showcase of the league's top young talents, plus a handful of the G League's best hoopers.

      While starring at this event doesn't quite guarantee full-fledged stardom down the line, several past MVP winners went on to become annual All-Stars. That list includes the likes of Allen Iverson, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

      The 2023 player pool is overflowing with talent, but a few players rise above the rest. We'll break down these MVP candidates before predicting which one will capture the hardware.

    Event Info

    1 of 3

      CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 18: Scottie Barnes #4 of Team Payton looks on during Clorox NBA Rising Stars - Marketing Shot List on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images

      What: Jordan Rising Stars

      When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET

      Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

      TV: TNT

      Coaches: Pau Gasol, Deron Williams, Joakim Noah, Jason Terry

      Rosters

      Team Pau

      Paolo Banchero (ORL), Bennedict Mathurin (IND), Jaden Ivey (DET), Scottie Barnes (TOR), Jose Alvarado (NOP), Keegan Murray (SAC), Andrew Nembhard (IND)

      Team Deron

      Franz Wagner (ORL), Jalen Green (HOU), Alperen Şengün (HOU), Trey Murphy III (NOP), A.J. Griffin (ATL), Bones Hyland (DEN), Walker Kessler (UTA)

      Team Joakim

      Evan Mobley (CLE), Josh Giddey (OKC), Jalen Williams (OKC), Jeremy Sochan (SAS), Quentin Grimes (NYK), Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU), Jalen Duren (DET)

      Team Jason

      Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite), Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite), Mojave King (G League Ignite), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Hustle), Mac McClung (Philadelphia 76ers/Delaware Blue Coats), Leonard Miller (G League Ignite), Scottie Pippen Jr. (South Bay Lakers)

    MVP Contenders

    2 of 3

      MARIETTA, GA - JANUARY 30: Scoot Henderson looks on during a private workout on January 30, 2023 at Next Play 360 in Marietta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

      There are no shortage of options in this field. You can essentially argue for just about anyone who's suiting up.

      We'll be a touch more selective, though.

      If Team Pau wins it all, you're probably talking about Paolo Banchero or Scottie Barnes completely taking over. Or maybe Bennedict Mathurin catches fire. Or Keegan Murray thinks he's back at Summer League. Or Jaden Ivey puts on a net-shredding, rim-rocking show.

      This is tough.

      If you narrow it down to a handful of candidates, you might want to spotlight Banchero, Barnes, Franz Wagner, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Josh Giddey and Scoot Henderson.

      Banchero was last summer's top pick and has been this season's most productive freshman. Barnes is the reigning Rookie of the Year. Wagner cracks the short list of the best players who aren't discussed nearly enough. Green is an offensive eruption waiting to happen. Mobley controls the paint on both ends. Giddey is a nightly triple-double threat.

      Don't sleep on Henderson, though. He won't last beyond the second pick in this summer's draft, and he already has scouts salivating over what he could become. He'll put on a show with explosive athleticism that reminds folks of Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.

    NBA Jordan Rising Stars 2023: Top Contenders, Predictions for MVP Award
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    MVP Prediction

    3 of 3

      TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic dribbles against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on February 14, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
      Mark Blinch/Getty Images

      Banchero's efficiency has lagged of late, but this could be the setting and spotlight that gets him back on track.

      When the 20-year-old gets rolling, he is borderline unstoppable. He can finish with force at the basket, stretch his jumper out past the arc, attack off the dribble and feed open teammates. He's a malleable offensive hub, which will make it easy for him to quickly create chemistry with his Team Pau teammates.

      This roster is built to win this event and to let Banchero shine.

      Barnes and Nembhard are top-shelf table-setters. Mathurin's shooting threat keeps opposing defenses busy. Alvarado is a defensive pest. Ivey can run the offense when needed. Murray is great at filling up whatever cracks emerge.

      This group makes sense on paper, and it just might follow Banchero's lead to a victory.

    X