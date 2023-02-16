NFL Rumors: Sean Payton, Broncos Eye Cardinals DC Vance Joseph amid Rex Ryan Buzz

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has been added to the list of candidates for the same position with the Denver Broncos.

Per Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos have requested permission to interview Joseph for the job.

Klis noted Joseph could be made available, with new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, who spent the past two seasons as Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, expected to run the defense in Arizona.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday that former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has "emerged as a top candidate" for Broncos head coach Sean Payton as his defensive coordinator.

Joseph would certainly have more familiarity with current NFL schemes than Ryan. He's been coaching in the league every year since 2005 when he was hired as an assistant defensive backs coach by the San Francisco 49ers.

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury hired Joseph as defensive coordinator in January 2019. His unit ranked in the top 10 in Football Outsiders' DVOA in 2020 and 2021.

Joseph also has a relationship with the Broncos after spending two seasons as their head coach from 2017 to '18. There has been a lot of organizational turnover since he left, including new ownership and George Paton taking over for John Elway as general manager.

Ryan has been out of the NFL since being fired as Bills head coach in December 2016. He has been working as an NFL analyst for ESPN since February 2017. He was added to the network's Sunday NFL Countdown crew starting with the 2017 season.

The Broncos are looking for a new defensive coordinator after allowing Ejiro Evero to leave after one season. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Feb. 2 that Evero and Payton were going to meet to discuss the possibility of him staying.

Evero ultimately decided to join head coach Frank Reich's staff as defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.

The Broncos' defense finished 10th in Football Outsiders' DVOA under Evero in 2022. They allowed fewer than 20 points in 10 of 17 games.

Payton is entering his first season with the Broncos after spending this season as a broadcaster for Fox's NFL coverage. The 59-year-old went 152-89 in 15 seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Saints.