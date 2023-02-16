X

    Cavs Rumors: Kevin Love's Contract to Be Bought Out; Heat Linked After Trade Deadline

    Adam WellsFebruary 16, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 05: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers walks across the court during halftime against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Kevin Love's nine-year run with the Cleveland Cavaliers is coming to an end.

    Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd, the Cavs are finalizing a buyout with the five-time All-Star.

    Charania and Lloyd noted the Miami Heat are expected to pursue Love when he becomes a free agent.

