Cavs Rumors: Kevin Love's Contract to Be Bought Out; Heat Linked After Trade Deadline

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Kevin Love's nine-year run with the Cleveland Cavaliers is coming to an end.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd, the Cavs are finalizing a buyout with the five-time All-Star.

Charania and Lloyd noted the Miami Heat are expected to pursue Love when he becomes a free agent.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

