    Joel Embiid Hailed By Fans for 10,000 Points as 76ers Beat Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 16, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 15: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 15, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers are headed into All-Star Weekend with plenty of momentum.

    Philadelphia defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-112 in Wednesday's potential Eastern Conference playoff preview at Wells Fargo Center and improved to 38-19 with a fourth victory in a row. The Cavaliers fell to 38-23 and saw their own seven-game winning streak come to an end.

    Joel Embiid (29 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block) and James Harden (19 points and 12 assists) led the way with double-doubles, and the big man made some history in the process by becoming the fastest players in franchise history to reach 10,000 points.

    The accomplishment drew plenty of reaction on social media:

    NBA @NBA

    Joel Embiid has reached 10,000 career points 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/dCY5KQrdni">pic.twitter.com/dCY5KQrdni</a>

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    We'll just leave this here. <a href="https://t.co/qpuLuSP9Yf">pic.twitter.com/qpuLuSP9Yf</a>

    𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews

    Joel Embiid has reached 10,000 career points 💪<br><br>Players to reach 10K career points in fewer career games (373) include LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Shaquille O'Neal. <a href="https://t.co/l3E5xQ5jH8">pic.twitter.com/l3E5xQ5jH8</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Joel Embiid is the 8th active center to record 10,000 career points. <br><br>He has played 100 fewer games than anyone else on the list. <a href="https://t.co/YIVaJvnXzF">pic.twitter.com/YIVaJvnXzF</a>

    Kansas Men's Basketball @KUHoops

    go ahead then, <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/QkCVEZHyxQ">https://t.co/QkCVEZHyxQ</a>

    Yahoo Sports NBA @YahooSportsNBA

    Trust the Process 📈<br><br>Joel Embiid (373 games) is the fastest player in 76ers franchise history to reach 10,000 career points. <a href="https://t.co/edfaZhNcQz">pic.twitter.com/edfaZhNcQz</a>

    Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/sixers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sixers</a> celebrating Joel Embiid's (newly) 10,000 career points in-arena - he reached the mark at the fastest rate in franchise history (surpassing Allen Iverson).<br><br>The fans respond with loud MVP chants. 🥹

    Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ @JustinLever3

    10 THOUSAND POINTS FOR JOEL EMBIID‼️‼️‼️ <a href="https://t.co/Mq3Rw36pGt">pic.twitter.com/Mq3Rw36pGt</a>

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    Hell of a start to the third for Joel Embiid after a relatively quiet first half. Really attacking the rim.

    Chris OIIey @chrisoIIey

    You're the GOAT <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a>

    Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

    Joel Embiid receives a standing ovation and "MVP!" chants after reaching 10,000 points in his career. He has become the fastest Sixer to reach that milestone doing so in 373 games. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a>

    audrey 🎱 is watching the nba @sixersmentality

    joel embiid now has 10,000 career points! congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> on this milestone and the many more to come 🥹❤️ <a href="https://t.co/VYuTDTGPCh">pic.twitter.com/VYuTDTGPCh</a>

    Evan Dammarell @AmNotEvan

    Joel Embiid is something, man.

    Anthony Lima @SportsBoyTony

    My worry against 76ers is always that Embiid will get our bigs in foul trouble. He hasn't tonight but still dominated them in every way

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    Joel Embiid's shot-making bailing the Sixers out here. Their offense has been brutal from the middle of the third on.

    Philadelphia wasted no time setting the tone and seizing momentum, building a 25-point halftime lead in front of the home fans. Embiid controlled the boards, while Harden established the pace with his ball-handling all while he found his stroke from deep and consistently facilitated for others.

    It seemed like the 76ers would encounter little resistance, but they took their foot off the proverbial gas and allowed Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to gradually cut into the lead.

    Tyrese Maxey's triple in the final seconds of the third quarter temporarily helped stem some of Cleveland's momentum, but the visitors still pulled within single digits in the final minutes as Mitchell was so dialed in he even banked home a three-pointer.

    Fortunately for Philadelphia, Embiid and clutch free-throw shooting was too much for the Cavaliers to overcome.

    The two sides face each other just one more time this season, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see a playoff matchup given how well they are playing heading into All-Star Weekend.