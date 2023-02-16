X

    Russell Westbrook Rumors: Jazz Grant PG Permission to Speak with Bulls, Heat, More

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 16, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 09: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 09, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    The Utah Jazz have granted permission to Russell Westbrook to speak with prospective suitors on the buyout market, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Wojnarowski reported Wednesday on SportsCenter that Westbrook and his agent have spoken with officials from the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards.

