Russell Westbrook Rumors: Jazz Grant PG Permission to Speak with Bulls, Heat, More

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz have granted permission to Russell Westbrook to speak with prospective suitors on the buyout market, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported Wednesday on SportsCenter that Westbrook and his agent have spoken with officials from the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards.

