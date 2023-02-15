Eagles Rumors: Jalen Hurts Contract Extension Likely; $45M Per Year 'Starting Point'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts are expected to come to an agreement on a long-term contract this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"It would be an upset if that deal did not get done this offseason," Schefter said, adding Hurts' average salary could be "north of $45 million."

Spotrac pegs Hurts' market value at $265.4 million over six years, which averages out to $44.2 million a season.

It's easy to forget because of what subsequently unfolded, but some remained skeptical about Hurts as the long-term solution heading into the 2022 season.

The 2020 second-round pick played well in his first full season as the starter, fully justifying the Eagles' decision to move on from Carson Wentz. The playoffs were another story as he went 23-of-43 for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in an NFC Wild Card Round loss that saw his team trail 31-0 at one point.

Hurts responded by taking his game to a different level. He threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while running for 760 yards and 13 scores. The 24-year-old finished runner-up to Patrick Mahomes in the MVP voting.

Philadelphia lost Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the defeat affirmed Hurts' ascendance. He threw for 304 yards, ran for 70 yards and was responsible for four touchdowns.

"Everyone can nitpick on him, but he's changed how I look at young quarterbacks now," an NFC senior scout told the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane in November. "He throws it well and makes every easy throw. He's got wheels to get out of trouble and he's seemingly never flustered.

"Sign me up."

Hurts is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and based on Schefter's report, a massive payday may not be long in the offing.

For the Eagles, it's better to negotiate an extension now rather than wait.

The inflationary nature of quarterback contracts means the cost of retaining an elite quarterback is bound to climb next year. And it might not even take that long considering Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson could both sign multiyear pacts in the weeks ahead.

By dragging this situation out, Philly also risks hurting its relationship with Hurts, which is happening to some extent with Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Eagles know they have a true franchise quarterback on their hands, so they might as well hammer out an agreement sooner rather than later.