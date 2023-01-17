Robert Griffin III: Lamar Jackson, Ravens Can Repair Relationship amid Tension Rumors

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

There appears to be a disconnect between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson after the star quarterback chose not to travel with the team for Sunday's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, ESPN's Robert Griffin III expressed optimism on Monday that any tension from either side can be resolved this offseason.

"What I can say is that I talked to people in the building today, and this relationship is salvageable," Griffin said, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.