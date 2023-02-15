Peter King Predicts Jets Pursue Lamar Jackson Trade If They Don't Land Aaron Rodgers

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The New York Jets are in the market for a quarterback this offseason, with many speculating that the franchise will make a run at Aaron Rodgers if he's traded from the Green Bay Packers.

However, it sounds like the Jets are also interested in chasing another big fish if a deal for Rodgers doesn't come to fruition.

"I think the Jets are gonna have a very tough decision on their hands, and I think they will go after Rodgers if he does play, and if they don't get him, I think they will at least put their sniffers out and seriously consider Lamer Jackson," NFL insider Peter King told Rich Eisen on Wednesday's episode of The Rich Eisen Show.

The Baltimore Ravens are likely to use their franchise tag on Jackson to stop him from testing free agency, and it would be a surprise to see them part ways with the 2019 NFL MVP. King noted that if the team is able to secure the draft-pick compensation needed to move a player of Jackson's caliber, anything is possible.

"If, as you think and I think ... that he's probably going to be given the franchise tag, and a less restrictive one, to see if there are any offers out there that the Ravens then would be able to get two first-round picks as compensation, then let's see what happens," he said.