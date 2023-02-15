X

    Julius Randle Eyes Playing with LeBron at ASG Before 'He Gets His Old Ass Outta Here'

    Doric SamFebruary 15, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks after the game on January 31, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    New York Knicks forward Julius Randle knows which team he is hoping to land on when the All-Star rosters are drafted before Sunday's game at Vivint Arena.

    Randle told reporters Wednesday that he's hoping to get a chance to play alongside LeBron James, noting that he's never been on the same team as the 38-year-old while taking a friendly jab at him:

    Knicks Videos @sny_knicks

    Julius Randle would like to play with LeBron James and Paul George at the All-Star Game. Why LeBron?<br><br>"It would be fun to do before he gets his old ass outta here" 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/HPlgO6tGsh">pic.twitter.com/HPlgO6tGsh</a>

    James will be captaining a team for the sixth straight year, and he will be up against Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. In contrast to years past, teams will be drafted on the same day as the All-Star Game itself prior to tipoff.

    Randle will be making his second career appearance in the midseason showcase, earning his spot while putting up averages of 24.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

