Julius Randle Eyes Playing with LeBron at ASG Before 'He Gets His Old Ass Outta Here'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle knows which team he is hoping to land on when the All-Star rosters are drafted before Sunday's game at Vivint Arena.

Randle told reporters Wednesday that he's hoping to get a chance to play alongside LeBron James, noting that he's never been on the same team as the 38-year-old while taking a friendly jab at him:

James will be captaining a team for the sixth straight year, and he will be up against Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. In contrast to years past, teams will be drafted on the same day as the All-Star Game itself prior to tipoff.

Randle will be making his second career appearance in the midseason showcase, earning his spot while putting up averages of 24.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.