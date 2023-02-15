Shams: Russell Westbrook Buyout Market 'Slow-Moving'; No Traction with Clippers

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The potential buyout market for Utah Jazz star Russell Westbrook remains cool, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported Wednesday on FanDuel TV that "there is not a spot yet for [Westbrook]" and that the situation is "slow-moving." Regarding the Los Angeles Clippers specifically, he said he "[had] not heard any traction yet."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Feb. 11 the 2016-17 MVP could wait until the All-Star break to seriously weigh his options for the rest of the season. He could finish out the year in Utah or agree to a buyout.

Were he to hit the open market, Wojnarowski listed the Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat as possible suitors.

The Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang reported Monday that Heat officials had discussed bringing Westbrook to South Beach.

In Los Angeles, meanwhile, both Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. have lobbied for Westbrook to stay on the West Coast and join them on the Clippers. President of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, on the other hand, didn't directly reference the nine-time All-Star and left fans to read between the lines.

Frank alluded to what is one of the biggest concerns for any playoff contender that might want to add Westbrook.

Through 52 games this season, he is shooting 29.6 percent from three-point range, which is par for the course at this point. He was a sub-30 percent three-point shooter in four of the past five seasons.

As he ages, the 34-year-old can't as easily offset his inability to space the floor with his mid-range game and drives to the basket. Per Basketball Reference, he's shooting 33.3 percent between three and 10 feet from the basket and just 28.8 percent between 16 feet and the three-point arc.

In the aftermath of his trade to the Jazz, it quickly became clear how much the relationship between Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers deteriorated. But that reflected a cold hard truth regarding the future Hall of Famer: He appears no longer capable of positively contributing to a team with big postseason aspirations.

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, Westbrook and longtime agent Thad Foucher moved on from one another, with Foucher explaining he thought his client was better off staying on the Lakers rather than seeking a trade.

The implication was that once Westbrook became a buyout guy, there was no going back. He'd hop from team to team, his days as a star-level lead playmaker all but over.

It appears Foucher's concerns were well-founded.