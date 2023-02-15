NBA Trade Rumors: Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith Was Targeted by Teams for 2 Round 1 Picks

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Dorian Finney-Smith remained in high demand after his trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, "multiple teams offered two firsts for Finney-Smith" before last week's trade deadline.

Brooklyn acquired Finney-Smith along with Spencer Dinwiddie and three draft picks in exchange for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. The players could have combined with Kevin Durant to keep the Nets in contention, but Durant was later dealt to the Phoenix Suns.

The Nets are still fifth in the Eastern Conference, entering Wednesday with a 33-24 record, but they've lost two in a row and likely don't have the roster to compete with the top teams in the league.

Brooklyn had an opportunity to further its rebuild ahead of the deadline, flipping the players it received while acquiring more long-term assets.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Memphis Grizzlies offered the Nets four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges, who was acquired in the Durant trade.

Finney-Smith also would have fetched multiple first-round picks to add to Brooklyn's collection.

The forward only averaged 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in 40 games for Dallas this season—and he's scored just 23 points across three games since joining the Nets—but teams clearly appreciate his two-way ability and the versatility to handle multiple positions.

Finney-Smith especially impressed during the Mavericks' playoff run to the Western Conference Finals last year, averaging 11.7 points while shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range. Dallas was 15.6 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor across his 18 starts, by far the best mark on the team, per Basketball Reference.

If he doesn't help the Nets this season, there would likely still be significant demand for the 29-year-old in the offseason.

Finney-Smith is owed about $28.8 million over the next two seasons before a $15.4 million player option for 2025-26.