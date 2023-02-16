1 Free Agent Every NBA Team Should Be Targeting After the Trade Deadline

0 of 30

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Goodbye, NBA trade deadline. Hello, free-agency speculation.

Yes, we still have the rest of the regular season and playoffs and then the draft to get through. No, free-agency chitchat is not out of turn.

Teams are already thinking about the summer. We can, too.

Assigning free-agent targets to each squad is admittedly difficult at the moment. So much can change for everyone, both financially and competitively, between now and June 30. Trades go down around the draft. Money is cleared from the books. Trajectories shift. Draft picks reshape roster needs.

Everything discussed here is fluid—subject to tinkering in the coming months. Treat this exercise as a look at who teams should prioritize if the season ended today relative to their roster needs and spending power.

That last part is important. We're striving to be realistic, so current cap sheets will dictate which players each squad can feasibly afford. For clarity's sake, we've included a projected spending range for every team.

Obtainability will also be a factor. The Toronto Raptors could not reasonably fork over a first-round pick for Jakob Poeltl at the trade deadline if they didn't plan to aggressively re-sign him. That inherently drives down his gettability. Players who seem like locks to stay put will be excluded from consideration. The same goes for any player options, team options and non-guarantees that won't be declined or waived. (I.E. We're assuming the Los Angeles Lakers will pick up Malik Beasley's team option and guarantee Jarred Vanderbilt's contract.)

Finally, in the interest of variety, incumbent free agents won't be eligible for inclusion. We'll discuss key flight risks and hypotheticals galore wherever appropriate. For the most part, though, we're spotlighting gettable outside free agents who best fit the current makeup and direction of each franchise.