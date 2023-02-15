NBA Jordan Rising Stars 2023: Rosters, Snubs, Predictions for All-Star Event

NBA Jordan Rising Stars 2023: Rosters, Snubs, Predictions for All-Star EventFebruary 15, 2023
They got next.
Or maybe they got now.
The NBA Rising Stars Challenge is a glimpse into basketball's future. The league's best and brightest team with the G League's best of the bunch to hold a three-game tournament that serves as a showcase of ascending talent.
Event Info
What: Jordan Rising Stars
When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: TNT
Coaches: Pau Gasol, Deron Williams, Joakim Noah, Jason Terry
Rosters
Team Pau
Paolo Banchero (ORL), Bennedict Mathurin (IND), Jaden Ivey (DET), Scottie Barnes (TOR), Jose Alvarado (NOP), Keegan Murray (SAC), Andrew Nembhard (IND)
Team Deron
Franz Wagner (ORL), Jalen Green (HOU), Alperen Şengün (HOU), Trey Murphy III (NOP), A.J. Griffin (ATL), Bones Hyland (DEN), Walker Kessler (UTA)
Team Joakim
Evan Mobley (CLE), Josh Giddey (OKC), Jalen Williams (OKC), Jeremy Sochan (SAS), Quentin Grimes (NYK), Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU), Jalen Duren (DET)
Team Jason
Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite), Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite), Mojave King (G League Ignite), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Hustle), Mac McClung (Delaware Blue Coats), Leonard Miller (G League Ignite), Scottie Pippen Jr. (South Bay Lakers)
Notable Snubs
Before spotlighting any omissions, let's pause for a quick acknowledgment of the work done by the league here. There aren't any huge gripes with who got in and who was left out, and there are some players getting recognition for work that might fly under the radar for some, like Jose Alvarado and Andrew Nembhard.
Still, there are more deserving players than there are rosters spots, so it's hard not to notice a few of the players left on the cutting room floor.
Jonathan Kuminga might put up huge numbers if he played for a rebuilder and not the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Still, the fact he's 20 years old and filling an important role for a team with title hopes says a ton about his ability. Getting him in this environment and letting him spread his wings more than he can with the Warriors would have been fun.
It's also a little surprising to see Austin Reaves left off the list. Granted, his numbers aren't as big as his impact, but he's a reliable role player for the Los Angeles Lakers. You would think that would be enough to get him an invite.
Finally, Tari Eason looms as a major omission from the rookie selections. Now, he's another of these players who looks better on the court than he does in the box score, but most advanced metrics hold him in very high regard among his first-year peers.
Predictions
This tournament should be phenomenal, as there's no dull team in the field.
Team Deron could overwhelm opponents with offense if Wagner, Green and Hyland get in a groove, and they can lean on Murphy and Kessler to lock down the defensive end. Team Joakim gets the synergy from the Giddy-Williams connection, the paint protection provided by Mobley and the do-it-all versatility of Sochan.
Don't sleep on Team Jason, either. The G Leaguers will be eager to prove themselves in front of fans who have seldom seen them, if at all. It wouldn't be at all shocking if Henderson won the night.
I'm backing Team Pau, though.
They have last season's Rookie of the Year winner in Barnes, and they'll for sure have this season's winner, too. If Banchero fell off a cliff and somehow lost his sizable lead, then Mathurin would simply swipe the gold. There are a ton of willing and clever playmakers here, which should free up Ivey to attack more. Throw in Murray's steady two-way play, Alvarado's feistiness and Nembhard's polish, and it's hard not to think this team has what it takes.