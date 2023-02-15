NBA Jordan Rising Stars 2023: Rosters, Snubs, Predictions for All-Star Event

2 of 3

Before spotlighting any omissions, let's pause for a quick acknowledgment of the work done by the league here. There aren't any huge gripes with who got in and who was left out, and there are some players getting recognition for work that might fly under the radar for some, like Jose Alvarado and Andrew Nembhard.

Still, there are more deserving players than there are rosters spots, so it's hard not to notice a few of the players left on the cutting room floor.

Jonathan Kuminga might put up huge numbers if he played for a rebuilder and not the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Still, the fact he's 20 years old and filling an important role for a team with title hopes says a ton about his ability. Getting him in this environment and letting him spread his wings more than he can with the Warriors would have been fun.

It's also a little surprising to see Austin Reaves left off the list. Granted, his numbers aren't as big as his impact, but he's a reliable role player for the Los Angeles Lakers. You would think that would be enough to get him an invite.

Finally, Tari Eason looms as a major omission from the rookie selections. Now, he's another of these players who looks better on the court than he does in the box score, but most advanced metrics hold him in very high regard among his first-year peers.

