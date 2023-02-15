    NBA Jordan Rising Stars 2023: Rosters, Snubs, Predictions for All-Star Event

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 15, 2023

    NBA Jordan Rising Stars 2023: Rosters, Snubs, Predictions for All-Star Event

    0 of 3

      TORONTO, ON - MARCH 24: Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is guarded by Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on March 24, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
      Mark Blinch/Getty Images

      They got next.

      Or maybe they got now.

      The NBA Rising Stars Challenge is a glimpse into basketball's future. The league's best and brightest team with the G League's best of the bunch to hold a three-game tournament that serves as a showcase of ascending talent.

    Event Info

    1 of 3

      ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 11: Paolo Banchero #5 high fives Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 11, 2022 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

      What: Jordan Rising Stars

      When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET

      Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

      TV: TNT

      Coaches: Pau Gasol, Deron Williams, Joakim Noah, Jason Terry

      Rosters

      Team Pau

      Paolo Banchero (ORL), Bennedict Mathurin (IND), Jaden Ivey (DET), Scottie Barnes (TOR), Jose Alvarado (NOP), Keegan Murray (SAC), Andrew Nembhard (IND)

      Team Deron

      Franz Wagner (ORL), Jalen Green (HOU), Alperen Şengün (HOU), Trey Murphy III (NOP), A.J. Griffin (ATL), Bones Hyland (DEN), Walker Kessler (UTA)

      Team Joakim

      Evan Mobley (CLE), Josh Giddey (OKC), Jalen Williams (OKC), Jeremy Sochan (SAS), Quentin Grimes (NYK), Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU), Jalen Duren (DET)

      Team Jason

      Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite), Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite), Mojave King (G League Ignite), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Hustle), Mac McClung (Delaware Blue Coats), Leonard Miller (G League Ignite), Scottie Pippen Jr. (South Bay Lakers)

    Notable Snubs

    2 of 3

      LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket during the game against the LA Clippers on February 14, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

      Before spotlighting any omissions, let's pause for a quick acknowledgment of the work done by the league here. There aren't any huge gripes with who got in and who was left out, and there are some players getting recognition for work that might fly under the radar for some, like Jose Alvarado and Andrew Nembhard.

      Still, there are more deserving players than there are rosters spots, so it's hard not to notice a few of the players left on the cutting room floor.

      Jonathan Kuminga might put up huge numbers if he played for a rebuilder and not the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Still, the fact he's 20 years old and filling an important role for a team with title hopes says a ton about his ability. Getting him in this environment and letting him spread his wings more than he can with the Warriors would have been fun.

      It's also a little surprising to see Austin Reaves left off the list. Granted, his numbers aren't as big as his impact, but he's a reliable role player for the Los Angeles Lakers. You would think that would be enough to get him an invite.

      Finally, Tari Eason looms as a major omission from the rookie selections. Now, he's another of these players who looks better on the court than he does in the box score, but most advanced metrics hold him in very high regard among his first-year peers.

    NBA Jordan Rising Stars 2023: Rosters, Snubs, Predictions for All-Star Event
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Predictions

    3 of 3

      CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 13: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic in action against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on February 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
      Michael Reaves/Getty Images

      This tournament should be phenomenal, as there's no dull team in the field.

      Team Deron could overwhelm opponents with offense if Wagner, Green and Hyland get in a groove, and they can lean on Murphy and Kessler to lock down the defensive end. Team Joakim gets the synergy from the Giddy-Williams connection, the paint protection provided by Mobley and the do-it-all versatility of Sochan.

      Don't sleep on Team Jason, either. The G Leaguers will be eager to prove themselves in front of fans who have seldom seen them, if at all. It wouldn't be at all shocking if Henderson won the night.

      I'm backing Team Pau, though.

      They have last season's Rookie of the Year winner in Barnes, and they'll for sure have this season's winner, too. If Banchero fell off a cliff and somehow lost his sizable lead, then Mathurin would simply swipe the gold. There are a ton of willing and clever playmakers here, which should free up Ivey to attack more. Throw in Murray's steady two-way play, Alvarado's feistiness and Nembhard's polish, and it's hard not to think this team has what it takes.

    X