Bijan Robinson to Ravens amid Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors in McShay's NFL Mock Draft

Lacking playmakers and amid uncertainty about Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN's Todd McShay is making the case for Texas running back Bijan Robinson to be their top pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

In his latest mock draft published on Wednesday, McShay has the Ravens taking Robinson with the No. 22 overall selection and compares him to Saquon Barkley.

"He forces missed tackles with ease (FBS-leading 91 in 2022), has burst through rushing lanes and can make plays in the pass game," McShay wrote. "If Lamar Jackson does indeed end up back in Baltimore, this would form a scary rushing unit for new offensive coordinator Todd Monken."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Saturday that the Ravens intend to use the franchise tag to keep Jackson, but they could be tempted to trade the former NFL MVP for "a windfall of draft picks."

