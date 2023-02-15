NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2023: Top Contenders, Predictions for Exciting Event

0 of 3

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The NBA's annual gravity test, known better as the Slam Dunk Contest, is perhaps the most polarizing event of the entire All-Star Weekend.



Fans have often bemoaned the lack of big-name participants, and this year's field won't exactly quiet that criticism. What those critics can't deny, though, is that an electric contest will be the talk of All-Star Weekend and one of the enduring moments of the entire season.

This contest shouldn't lack electricity, as each of the four entries brings moon-boots kind of bounce.

