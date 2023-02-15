NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2023: Top Contenders, Predictions for Exciting Event

NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2023: Top Contenders, Predictions for Exciting EventFebruary 15, 2023
The NBA's annual gravity test, known better as the Slam Dunk Contest, is perhaps the most polarizing event of the entire All-Star Weekend.
Fans have often bemoaned the lack of big-name participants, and this year's field won't exactly quiet that criticism. What those critics can't deny, though, is that an electric contest will be the talk of All-Star Weekend and one of the enduring moments of the entire season.
This contest shouldn't lack electricity, as each of the four entries brings moon-boots kind of bounce.
Event Info
What: AT&T Slam Dunk
When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET (third event)
Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: TNT
Participants: Kenyon Martin Jr., Mac McClung, Trey Murphy III, Jericho Sims
Judges: Jamal Crawford, Lisa Leslie, Karl Malone, Harold Miner, Dominique Wilkins
Participants
Admittedly, there isn't a ton of name recognition in this field.
The most famous participant is either Martin, whose biggest claim to fame is being the son of former No. 1 pick Kenyon Martin, or McClung, who went viral in high school for his hops but has struggled to establish himself in the professional ranks. He played two NBA games last season and spent this campaign in the G League before recently inking a two-way pact with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Don't hold that against the dunkers, though. They could put on a show whether casual fans know them or not.
Martin gets off the ground quickly and finishes with force. McClung pairs creativity with plenty of flight time as a 6'2" combo guard. Murphy is long, smooth and fearless around the rim. Sims, the event's tallest player at 6'10", has absurd hops for his size and plenty of power.
Predictions
There isn't an overwhelming favorite in this field.
Still, this is shaping up for a Martin vs. McClung showdown in the final round.
That's no disrespect to Murphy, but his effortless style could work against him. He might be the kind of dunker whose flushes look more impressive on replay than they do in real time. It's also not a jab at Sims, but history says it's tough for centers to win this event.
A Martin vs. McClung finale could have folks talking for a while—provided both players bring their best and throw down on the first time. It would be the power and explosion of Martin against the flair and creativity of McClung. Two great dunkers with different but equally impressive styles can make for a tremendous showing.
If forced to choose, though, give me Martin. That ability to levitate a half-second longer than anyone expects and immediately transition into a thunderous rim-rocker should be what ultimately sways voters in his direction.