Schefter: Colts, Panthers Spoke to ESPN's Dan Orlovsky About 'Prominent' Coaching Job

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Having spent the past four years as one of ESPN's top NFL analysts, Dan Orlovsky caught the attention of team teams looking to add help to their coaching staff.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts spoke with Orlovsky about "prominent offensive coaching roles" before he opted to remain with the network.

This isn't the first time Orlovsky has been contacted by NFL teams about joining their coaching staff.

Schefter reported in Jan. 2020 that multiple teams spoke with Orlovsky about becoming an offensive coach. Schefter noted the Green Bay Packers reached out to him in 2019 about joining their offensive staff.

It's unclear when the discussions with Orlovsky happened, though both teams waited until Tuesday to officially hire new head coaches.

The Cardinals announced they agreed to terms with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. The Colts hired Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

One reason the process for both teams took as long as it did is that the Eagles were in Super Bowl 57.

Gannon and Steichen are still in the initial stages of the hiring process and haven't formally announced the hiring of any assistants at this point.

Orlovsky has extensive knowledge of the NFL between his time as a player and analyst. The 39-year-old was a backup quarterback from 2005 to '16. He had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams during the preseason in 2017 before being released.

ESPN hired Orlovsky as a football analyst covering college and the NFL in 2018. He was promoted to the network's No. 2 commentary team for Monday Night Football this season, alongside Steve Levy and Louis Riddick Jr..

Orlovsky has been one of the main analysts for ESPN's NFL Live since 2019.