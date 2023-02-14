LeBron James' Son Bronny to Play for USA Basketball at 2023 Nike Hoop Summit

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

USA Basketball announced its women's and men's rosters on Tuesday for the annual Nike Hoop Summit, and Bronny James is one of 13 players who will play for Team USA's men's team.

James, who is the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, plays high school ball for Sierra Canyon in L.A.

He is a 4-star recruit currently ranked 34th overall on the 247Sports composite boys basketball class of 2023 prospect list. The 6'3", 190-pound shooting guard is also ranked 28th on ESPN's list.

This year's Nike Hoop Summit will take place on Saturday, April 8 in Portland's Moda Center. Team USA will face a World Team featuring top international players 19 years of age or younger. The inaugural women's game will also take place on Saturday, and the USA roster can be found here:

The international teams have not been selected yet, per the Associated Press.

This marks James' first USA Basketball experience, according to the AP. He'll be part of a prestigious event that has featured a legion of NBA stars since the summit's inception in 1995, including Kevin Garnett, Kevin Durant, Kevin Love, Jayson Tatum, Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Parker.