Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Champions League Round of 16 Leg 1 Results

0 of 5

Christina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich survived its UEFA Champions League round-of-16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain with a 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes.

The German Bundesliga leader went ahead through Kingsley Coman, who was arguably the best player on the field for the first 60 minutes.

PSG came close to sending the two-legged tie back to Munich on level terms, but Kylian Mbappe had two goals ruled out for offside.

Bayern should not feel comfortable about its lead after 90 minutes, and neither should AC Milan, who used an early Brahim Diaz strike to beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. Tuesday's pair of victors face different challenges in the second leg.

Bayern returns at home, where it has not lost all season, but it faces the prospect of taking on a healthier Mbappe for 90 minutes.

Milan has to go to north London and defend its lead against Harry Kane and Co. The Serie A side should feel a bit more confident than Bayern in holding to its lead because of how well its defense played inside the San Siro.