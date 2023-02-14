X

    Eagles' A.J. Brown Slams 'Tik-Tok Boy' JuJu Smith-Schuster for James Bradberry Tweet

    Erin WalshFebruary 14, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster posted a virtual Valentine's Day card to his Twitter account on Tuesday, picking fun at the controversial holding call on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry during Super Bowl LVII.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu

    Happy Valentine's Day, everybody ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/skXuZVgrYR">pic.twitter.com/skXuZVgrYR</a>

    The tweet generated thousands of likes, but members of the Eagles, including wide receiver A.J. Brown and cornerback Darius Slay, didn't find it too funny.

    Brown, in particular, called out "Tik-Tok boy" Smith-Schuster for making a "lame" post, suggesting that he would have already been out of the NFL had Patrick Mahomes not revived his career in Kansas City.

    AJ Brown @1kalwaysopen_

    First off congratulations. Y'all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don't act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! 🎊👏🏾🍻 <a href="https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K">https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K</a>

    Darius Slay @bigplay24slay

    Come on naw bra… doin to much!! <a href="https://t.co/OMpcwiMtgp">https://t.co/OMpcwiMtgp</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    This twitter beef has the whole NFL jumping in 💀 <a href="https://t.co/CdLi62Pcnc">pic.twitter.com/CdLi62Pcnc</a>

    Bradberry also appeared to respond to Smith-Schuster's post:

    James Bradberry IV @Brad_B21

    ALL-PRO <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/APJB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#APJB</a>

    Smith-Schuster also made sure to get the final word in with Brown:

    JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu

    Glad you were finally able to get all that off your chest after all these years. Good game bro 👍🏾💍 <a href="https://t.co/2JNdB6uYqU">https://t.co/2JNdB6uYqU</a>

    For reference, Smith-Schuster has been known for making TikTok videos since the popular social media platform came out. During the 2020 season when he was still a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he would even post videos of himself dancing on the opposing team's logo.

    During Sunday's Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won 38-35 to claim their second title in the last four seasons, Bradberry was called for holding on Smith-Schuster with 1:54 remaining in the game.

    The flag gave Kansas City a new set of downs, allowing the team to run down the clock before Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning field goal with just seconds remaining in the game.

    The call has been viewed as controversial, but Bradberry even admitted to reporters after Sunday's game that he held Smith-Schuster. Apparently, though, the veteran wide receiver isn't done provoking his opponent.