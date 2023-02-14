NHL Rumors: Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Willing to Accept Trade to Rangers, Maple Leafs

Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane has yet to make a decision about his future with the franchise, but that doesn't mean he's not eyeing potential trade destinations.

If Kane decides he wants to move on from Chicago, he is willing to accept a trade to either the New York Rangers or Toronto Maple Leafs, according to TSN's Carlo Colaiacovo.

