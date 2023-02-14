Lakers Rumors: Stanley Johnson Can't Be Claimed, Signed By LAL After Offseason Trade

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs waived Stanley Johnson over the weekend, leaving a solid wing option on waivers for contenders to consider adding.

One team that can't claim him or sign him since it was the last to trade him, however, is the Los Angeles Lakers, per NBA reporter Marc Stein and Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype:

Johnson, 26, gave the Lakers decent minutes last season, averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 48 games while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three. He even made 27 starts.

But the team traded him to the Utah Jazz in August, alongside Talen Horton-Tucker, in the deal that netted Patrick Beverley. The Jazz then cut him in October, and he signed with the Spurs in December.

In 30 games for the Spurs, Johnson posted 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from three, both easily career highs.

Johnson has never lived up to the hype that accompanied being the No. 8 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2015 draft. He's never averaged double-digit points per game in his career.

But his length and athleticism make him an appealing potential pickup for contenders who need more depth on the wing.

While it's hard to label the 26-32 Lakers as contenders, Johnson certainly would have fit the bill of a player who could have contributed. The Lakers have rebuilt the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis throughout the season, trading for Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.

If the Lakers make a late run, those moves will be paramount in the turnaround. For now, any other moves they may have interest in making won't involve Johnson.